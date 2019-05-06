Full Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, May 4, 2019 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield.

During the first segment, Matt and producer Thomas Simmons hit on the lineup as well as the crazy 4-OT game from the night before in the NBA Playoffs with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers while waiting for Coach Young's arrival / traffic report.

Ed arrived for the second segment with no traffic report, but he did exchange banter with the one and only Keith from Smithfield before their first guest of the morning. Southampton Head Baseball Coach Billy Jenkins of the 10-4 Indians joined the guys in the third segment to discuss his squad's outlook in Region 3A.

To close out the first hour of the program, Nansemond River Head Baseball Coach Mark Stuffel appeared on the show to talk about the 11-5 Warriors as well as some of the standouts at the next level, including Major Leaguer Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the second hour, the fellas hit on some more news and notes, then spoke with the new Head Football Coach of the Bishop Sullivan Crusaders - Tommy Austin.

To finish up, the guys reacted to the hiring of Austin at Bishop Sullivan, plus made their Kentucky Derby picks.

Hear the show each and every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1




