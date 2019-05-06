High School Sports Talk Replay - 5-4-19 Show
Full Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, May 4, 2019 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield.
During the first segment, Matt and producer Thomas Simmons hit on the lineup as well as the crazy 4-OT game from the night before in the NBA Playoffs with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers while waiting for Coach Young's arrival / traffic report.
Ed arrived for the second segment with no traffic report, but he did exchange banter with the one and only Keith from Smithfield before their first guest of the morning. Southampton Head Baseball Coach Billy Jenkins of the 10-4 Indians joined the guys in the third segment to discuss his squad's outlook in Region 3A.
To close out the first hour of the program, Nansemond River Head Baseball Coach Mark Stuffel appeared on the show to talk about the 11-5 Warriors as well as some of the standouts at the next level, including Major Leaguer Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays.
In the second hour, the fellas hit on some more news and notes, then spoke with the new Head Football Coach of the Bishop Sullivan Crusaders - Tommy Austin.
To finish up, the guys reacted to the hiring of Austin at Bishop Sullivan, plus made their Kentucky Derby picks.
Hear the show each and every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1
Southampton Indians Head Baseball Coach Billy Jenkins joined Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
The Indians currently sit at 10-4 overall and look to make noise in the upcoming Tri-Rivers District Tournament as well as Region 3A Tournament. They take on King's Fork at 3 PM at Harbor Park on Wednesday, May 8th.
Interview with Nansemond River Baseball Coach Mark Stuffel:
Nansemond River Head Baseball Coach Mark Stuffel joins VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Stuffel, who led Nansemond River to a state title in 2016, discussed some of the prospects playing at the next level from the Suffolk school as well as the current crop of talent on the 2019 team.
The Warriors currently sit at 11-5 overall after a 9-0 start to the season. They next have home games against Indian River on May 8th and city rival Lakeland on May 9th.
Interview with New Bishop Sullivan Football Coach Tommy Austin:
Bishop Sullivan's new Head Football Coach Tommy Austin joined Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Austin comes to the Crusaders after previously coaching in the TCIS at Greenbrier Christian. He has a wealth of coaching experience, which also includes stops at the helm of Franklin, Kecoughtan, Lakeland and Windsor. Austin also has coached on the college level at Chowan University.
The previous Head Coach for Bishop Sullivan, Chris Scott, departed after three seasons to take the job at Oscar Smith.