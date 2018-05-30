High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs each and every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

Flying solo with Coach Young on assignment, Matt was joined by a bevy of guests throughout the program at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton for the fourth session of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League - the final leg before Peach Jam takes place in July.





Segment 1 - Former NBA point guard and Duke standout Chris Duhon + Christ School 5-Star guard Jalen Lecque of NY Rens

Segment 2 - Daily Press Columnist David Teel

Segment 3 - Callers + Former Bethel All-State guard and Indiana State signee Cam Bacote

Segment 4 - Supervisor of Officials for the ACC, A-10 and Colonial Bryan Kersey

Segment 5 - Virginian-Pilot Reporter Ed Miller

Segment 6 - Florida signee Keyontae Johnson (formerly of Norview HS in Norfolk, IMG Academy and Oak Hill)





Hear a Full Replay of the program - in its entirety - below. each individual segment can be heard by clicking the hyperlinks above through Dropbox with the option to download.



