Catch the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, March 9, 2019 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young broadcasting from Richmond while on duty for the NFHS Network at the VHSL State Basketball Tournament. Segment by segment, the guys go through the State Basketball Tournament, with an emphasis on the '757' local scene, but also scanning through the results across the board in Virginia.



Segment 1 - Going through the Class 6 + Class 5 State Finals:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young go through the scoreboard of Class 6 and Class 5 State Championships in both VHSL Boys and Girls Basketball.





Interview with Princess Anne's Darnell Dozier following Class 5 State Final:

Princess Anne Head Girls Basketball Coach Darnell Dozier spoke briefly following his team's 69-55 win over Thomas Edison in the VHSL Class 5 State Championship at VCU's Siegel Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Coach Dozier is now 631-54 overall in 24 seasons with 10 state titles - a VHSL record six in a row.



Segment 2 - Going through the Class 5 + Class 4 State Finals:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young go through the scoreboard of Class 4 and Class 3 State Championships in both VHSL Boys and Girls Basketball.



Interview with Maury's Brandon Plummer following Class 5 State Final:

Maury second-year Head Basketball Coach Brandon Plummer chats following his team's 57-49 triumph over Freedom-South Riding in the VHSL Class 5 State Championship at VCU in Richmond on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The Commodores went 28-3 overall, capturing the program's first state title since 1927.



Segment 3 - Recapping Maury's State Title Run:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young review Maury's run to the Class 5 State Championship under second-year Head Coach Brandon Plummer, plus an early peek at who the favorites for next season might be in that division.



Interview with Landstown's Dwight Robinson following Class 6 State Final:

Landstown Head Basketball Coach Dwight Robinson chats following his team's 79-60 win over Lake Braddock in the VHSL Class 6 State Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. It's the first state title in Landstown program history. The Eagles finished 25-3 overall. Robinson is now 328-134 in his 18th season as Head Coach of the Virginia Beach program.



Segment 4 - Recapping Landstown's State Title Run:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young review Landstown's run to the Class 6 State Championship under longtime Head Coach Dwight Robinson, plus assess the best freshmen across the area, which includes Eagles 9th grader Donald Hand Jr.





Interview with Lake Taylor's Saundra Sawyer following Class 4 State Final:

Lake Taylor Head Girls Basketball Coach Saundra Sawyer chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following her 4th state title on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The Lady Titans defeated Pulaski County 61-29 in the Championship game to cap a 30-1 season.



Segment 5 - Analyzing Some of the Calls + Phoebus/Northside Late:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young dive in on some of the calls many questioned during the playoffs, including at the end of the Phoebus vs. Northside State Championship game in Class 3.



