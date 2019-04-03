High School Sports Talk Replay - 3-30-19 Show
Hear the latest episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, March 30, 2019 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield.
Tune in on Saturdays from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1 and call in to talk to the guys at 757-687-9494.
Below are interviews from the March 30th show...
Interview with ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkjian:
ESPN Major League Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian joined Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Kurkjian spoke about the storylines that have most captivated him, if he filled out a bracket this year for the NCAA Tournament, some of the baseball players from around the Tidewater area + his World Series pick.
Interview with Menchville Baseball Coach Phil Forbes + Phil Forbes V:
Menchville Head Baseball Coach Phil Forbes - the 2009 USA Today Coach of the Year - joined Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 while celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary at Yankee Stadium.
Coach Forbes discussed the 5-1 start for the Monarchs, key contributors and outlook, plus the fellas also spoke with his grandson - James Madison University commit Phil Forbes V, otherwise known as 'P5' - about what it's like to play for his grandfather as well as what is unique about this Monarchs team.
Interview with Tallwood Hoops Coach Bryce Mitchell:
New Tallwood Head Basketball Coach Bryce Mitchell joined Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
An alum of Tallwood High School and Shenandoah University, Mitchell discussed his early coaching influences and plans for the Lions as he takes over.