Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Matt & Ed opened the show by going through the scores from the final week of the regular season while also sprinkling in some playoff talk.

During the 11:25 AM segment, Woodside Head Football Coach Danny Dodson came on to discuss his 8-2 Wolverines and their upcoming playoff matchup against Landstown.

Clips with Lake Taylor Head Football Coach Hank Sawyer and Tallwood Head Coach John Kepple were also played back.

Listen to Matt & Coach Young every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.