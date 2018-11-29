Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Matt and Ed go over how their Thanksgiving went, then get right to business on the action around the state of Virginia and Hampton Roads on the gridiron with regional titles up for grabs.

Ocean Lakes Head Football Coach Joe Jones of the Region 6A Champion Dolphins joined the guys at the 36:00 mark to talk about his team's 21-7 win over Oscar Smith as they gear up for the State Semis with Manchester.



