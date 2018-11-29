High School Sports Talk Replay - 11-24-18 Show
Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from Saturday, November 24, 2018.
Matt and Ed go over how their Thanksgiving went, then get right to business on the action around the state of Virginia and Hampton Roads on the gridiron with regional titles up for grabs.
Ocean Lakes Head Football Coach Joe Jones of the Region 6A Champion Dolphins joined the guys at the 36:00 mark to talk about his team's 21-7 win over Oscar Smith as they gear up for the State Semis with Manchester.
Postgame Interview with Lake Taylor's Malik Newton + Corey Holloway:
Lake Taylor's Malik Newton & Corey Holloway after their 35-14 win at Lafayette in the Region 4A Championship in Williamsburg on Friday, November 23, 2018. Newton had two touchdown receptions and a rushing score, while Holloway increased his sack total to 19 for the season and forced fumble count to 10 as the visitors from Norfolk scored the game's final 21 points.
Postgame Interview with Lake Taylor Coach Hank Sawyer:
Lake Taylor Coach Hank Sawyer after 35-14 win over Lafayette in Williamsburg at Wanner Stadium in the Region 4A Championship on Friday, November 23, 2018. His Titans move to 12-1 overall in advance of the State Semis, where they'll host unbeaten Eastern View on December 1st.