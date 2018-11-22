Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Lynn Burke from Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Matt & Lynn - filling in for Coach Ed Young (on assignment) - opened the program by going through the scores from the second round of playoff action around the Hampton Roads area.

At the 34:35 mark, a playback with Ocean Lakes LB Cameron Williams following his team's 39-28 comeback win over Cox aired.

Kecoughtan Head Basketball Coach Willie Gause came on at the 38:30 mark to chat about his Warriors as well as the upcoming 8th Annual Howard White Classic coming to The Cave on December 1st.

The interview with Ocean Lakes Head Football Coach Joe Jones after his team's rally against Cox was played around the 53:30 mark.

At the 1:07:30 mark of the show, Poquoson Head Football Coach Elliott Duty came on to talk about his team's 24-14 road win over Amelia in Class 2.

Listen to program every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.