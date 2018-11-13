Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Matt & Ed opened the program by going through the scores from the opening round of playoff action around the Hampton Roads area.

At the 36:15 mark, King's Fork Head Football Coach Scottie Littles stopped by to discuss his team's playoff triumph over Deep Creek through the 47:21 mark.

At the 1:10:00 mark of the show, Cox Head Football Coach Bill Stachelski phoned in on his way to Lynchburg to chat about his team's postseason victory over Bayside till the 1:23:30 mark.

