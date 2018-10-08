Catch the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, October 6, 2018, hosted by Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield.

Among the guests were Tabb Head Football Coach Matt Lawson, Norcom Head Football Coach Larry Archie, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe out of Nansemond River High, Lakeland Cheerleading Coach Tameka Paine, plus playback interviews with Oscar Smith's Aaron Acevado and Tigers Head Coach Scott Johnson. Be sure to tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1 and you can call the show at 757-687-9494!



