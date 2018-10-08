High School Sports Talk Replay - 10-6-18 Show
Catch the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, October 6, 2018, hosted by Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield.
Among the guests were Tabb Head Football Coach Matt Lawson, Norcom Head Football Coach Larry Archie, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe out of Nansemond River High, Lakeland Cheerleading Coach Tameka Paine, plus playback interviews with Oscar Smith's Aaron Acevado and Tigers Head Coach Scott Johnson. Be sure to tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1 and you can call the show at 757-687-9494!
Interview with Tabb Coach Matt Lawson:
Tabb Head Football Coach Matt Lawson joins Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Coach Lawson discusses the Tigers win over previously unbeaten Poquoson.
Playback Interview with Oscar Smith's Aaron Acevado:
Oscar Smith's Aaron Acevado after 35-8 win at Nansemond River in Suffolk on Friday, October 5, 2018. Acevado and the Tigers moved to 6-0 overall.
Playback Interview with Oscar Smith Coach Scott Johnson:
Oscar Smith Coach Scott Johnson after 35-8 win at Nansemond River on Friday, October 5, 2018. Johnson's Tigers improved to 6-0 overall.
Playback Interview with Kecoughtan Coach Alonzo Coley:
Kecoughtan Head Football Coach Alonzo Coley chats following his team's 22-19 victory over Heritage at Darling Stadium on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Coley's Warriors notched their first win over Heritage since 2011 as the program moved to 4-2 overall on the season.
Playback Interview with Kecoughtan's James Mozelle + Jonathan Melvin:
Kecoughtan's James Mozelle & Jonathan Melvin talk about their team's 22-19 win over Heritage at Darling Stadium on Saturday, October 6, 2018. It was the first victory over Heritage in seven years for Kecoughtan, which improved 4-2 overall on the season.