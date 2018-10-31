Catch the latest episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, October 27, 2018 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield.

Among the guests was new Thomas Nelson Head Basketball Coach Chris Moore - son of the late great Ben Moore (who coached at Menchville and Warwick High as well as an assistant at Virginia Wesleyan) along with a playback interview with Indian River Head Football Coach Glenwood Ferebee.

Listen to Matt & Coach Young every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, plus call in at 757-687-9494. You can also catch archived episodes of The 757 at 6, which can be heard weeknights from 6-7 PM, here.







