Hermitage rebounded from one of their worst seasons ever going 4-6 with two closes losses that could have easily made them 6-4.

The Panthers started 2-1 with that one loss coming to Henrico in overtime. The Panthers ran into trouble starting with Varina and endured a 5-game losing skid that they were able to snap against Mills Godwin. They nearly ended a week earlier when they fell to Douglas Freeman by just two points.

The Panthers finished on a high note with a two-game win streak and brought an end to a great decade for the Panthers despite a rough two seasons to close it out.

The Panthers 94 wins was the most ever for the program in a single decade and was 12 more wins than they had a decade before. The Panthers made the playoffs 8 times and was 13-8 in the playoffs including multiple state semifinal appearances as well as a state finals appearance in 2010.