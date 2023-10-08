On Friday night the Panthers rolled into William Long Stadium on a 4-game win streak and looking for win #5. Douglas Freeman on the other hand came in banged up with several contributors to their 5-0 start banged up and it showed against Glen Allen a week ago. How would the Mavericks respond after their first loss of the season?

1st Half Story

On the Mavericks opening drive they did nothing but go right down the field covering 55 yards while chewing a lot of time off the clock with the first quarter halfway gone. Jadyn Reece hit Max Vest from 6 yards out for the first touchdown of the night and it looked as though the Mavericks came for a fight.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXggVmVzdCB3aXRoIDZ5ZCBURCBjYXRjaCBmcm9tIEphZHluIFJl ZWNlIG9uIG9wZW5pbmcgZHJpdmUuICBGcmVlbWFuIDctMCwgNTozMSBRMS4g IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EU0Zmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARFNGZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFkeW5SZWVjZV83P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKYWR5blJlZWNlXzc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vbWF4X3Zlc3QyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWF4X3Zlc3Qy NDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dwR3NlYVMyTW8iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XcEdzZWFTMk1vPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExl d2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D UkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzEwNDMyNjkzMzE2NDM2MTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

A fight is what the Mavericks got. Hermitage came right back and scored a touchdown with less than a minute to go in that first quarter moving the ball 80 yards in 9 plays while overcoming a delay of game and false start call. The Panther score came from 21 yards out when Ben Yeanay put the ball up and Andre Clarke, Jr. went airborne in the end zone to pluck the Panther pass and pull it in for the touchdown. Just like that the Panthers had tied the game.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmRyZSBDbGFya2UsIEpyIGNvbWVzIGRvd24gd2l0aCAyMXlkIFRE IGNhdGNoLiAgVGllZCB1cCBhdCA3IHdpdGggOjQwIHRvIGdvIDFRLiAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZiSGVybT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARmJIZXJtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Fu ZHJlQ2xhcmtlSnIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbmRyZUNsYXJr ZUpyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlM2U3Bv cnRzU2Vhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW48 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRz TmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WdWVwcDh2OXQzIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVnVlcHA4djl0MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAo QENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERh bi9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMDQzNTI3NDk1NjcxNDMyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The first half did not get any better for the Mavericks. The Panther defense held Hermitage to two straight 3 & outs and when the Mavericks did get something going against on offense it was thwarted when Butter Stephenson fumbled and the Panthers came up with it. That fumbled led to a 72-yard, 3-play drive for the Panthers with Earlonte Winston busting off a 50-yard run to the end zone to take their first lead of the night.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIDUweWQgVEQgcnVuIGluIDJRIGJ5IEVhcmxvbnRlIFdpbnN0 b24gaGFzIEhlcm0gdXAgMTMtNyBhdCBoYWxmLiAgUEFUIHdhcyBtaXNzZWQu ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmJIZXJtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBGYkhlcm08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVS VkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCUzZTcG9y dHNTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc0oxMjFxWVhnbyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NKMTIxcVlYZ288L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFu bnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA0NDQxMTc1MDU4MzU0NTg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Both teams dodged bullets in this first half as well. Hermitage fumbled on third possession of the night but was able to recover and a Ben Yeanay pass was nearly picked off by Lawrence Jefferson. Freeman nearly fumbled for a second time when the Mavericks lost the ball but Cross Kingsbury was there to recover the loose ball.

2nd Half Story

The second half could not have started any worse for Hermitage. Moving the ball 74 yards with Earlonte Winston touching the ball 7 out of 9 plays, the Panthers were knocking on the door of the end zone at the Freeman 6. Michael Bannister stood tall and kept Winston from picking up a yard and then it was Jefferson Meade's turn. The Panthers abandoned the run and went to the pass and it paid off with an Andre Clarke, Jr. touchdown in the end zone again... however, that would not stand due to a holding call against the Panthers. That is when things went south as the Panthers were hit with three penalties at the end of this possession pushing them all the way back to the 45 where they would punt. The Panthers quickly made up for that missed scoring opportunity after holding Freeman to a 3 & out. It took the Panthers just 4 plays to get to the Freeman 3 with Earlonte Winston spearheading the offensive attack with Andre Clarke, Jr. and Ben Yeanay making plays of their own with the passing game. On 2nd & goal at the one the Panthers went with the QB keeper and it paid off. Just like that the Panthers were up 20-7 on Freeman.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yOjI1IHRvIGdvIGluIFEzLCBQYW50aGVycyBhZGQgdG8gbGVhZCwg MjAtNy4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1Jp dmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GYkhlcm0/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZiSGVybTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DQlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JT NlNwb3J0c1NlYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jWW1oclRj NU9JIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY1ltaHJUYzVPSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMDQ1NDE3MjY5MTEyNDYwMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

For the first time since the first quarter the Mavericks had something going on offense with Jadyn Reece and Butter Stephenson making play after play. Disaster was averted when the ball was fumbled but the Mavericks were able to recover. That set the stage for Reece to hit Butter Stephenson with a 23 yard pass down to the 2 of Hermitage. One play later the Mavericks had their second score when Ryan Bland punched it in and were within a touchdown of the Panthers.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SeWFuIEJsYW5kIHdpdGggMnlkIFREIHJ1bi4gIEZyZWVtYW4gZHJh d3MgY2xvc2VyIHRvIEhlcm0gdHJhaWxpbmcgMjAtMTMgYWZ0ZXIgUEFUIG5v IGdvb2QuICAxMDowMSA0US4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVw c1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EU0Zm b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARFNGZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnlibGFuZDY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJ5YmxhbmQ2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhdGNoc3BvcnRzd2lyZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ad2F0Y2hzcG9ydHN3aXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NCUzZTcG9ydHNTZWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD QlM2U3BvcnRzU2VhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hwY3BS dVJwUnAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IcGNwUnVScFJwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzEwNDU4MDA2NTExNDUyNTcy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK



Just as was the case in the first half after the Mavericks first score of the night, the Panthers had an answer for that. An 80-yard drive that took nearly 9 minutes off the clock. Earlonte Winston touched the ball 6 times with the Panthers overcoming three penalties. The Panther touchdown came when Ben Yeanay hit Andre Clarke, Jr. from 48 yards out when the Panthers were facing a 3rd & 15! The touchdown widened the gap between the Mavericks & Panthers by 2 TD's again with just 3 minutes to go in the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmRyZSBDbGFya2UgSnIgd2l0aCBoaXMgMm5kIFREIGNhdGNoIG9m IHRoZSBuaWdodC4gIFRoaXMgb25lIGZyb20gNDh5ZHMgb3V0IHB1dHMgSGVy bSB1cCAyNy0xMyB3aXRoIDMgbWludXRlcyB0byBnby4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GYkhlcm0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZiSGVy bTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbmRyZUNsYXJr ZUpyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW5kcmVDbGFya2VKcjM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW55ZWFuYXky P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCZW5qYW1pbnllYW5heTI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCUzZTcG9ydHNTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhdGNoc3BvcnRzd2lyZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2F0Y2hzcG9ydHN3aXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYlpKWHVBRkJHOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JaSlh1QUZC Rzk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA0 NjE0MDAyOTQ4NTg4Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That would be as close as the Mavericks would get to the Panthers. Freeman converted a third down, got to their own 39 when Jadyn Reece put it in the air and Hermitage took the air out of the Mavericks with a pick. Hermitage did not relent, threatening to score to the very end as time expired... the Mavericks suffered their second straight loss and Hermitage had their fifth straight win.

Hermitage 27, Douglas Freeman 13 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 5:31 6-yard pass from Jadyn Reece to Max Vest. Kyle Bitsko PAT. 7-0 Douglas Freeman (1Q) :40 21-yard pass from Ben Yeanay to Andre Clarke, Jr.. PAT good. 7-7 Hermitage (2Q) 1:37 50-yard run from Earlonte Winston. PAT no good. 13-7 Hermitage (3Q) 2:25 1-yard run from Ben Yeanay. PAT good. 20-7 Hermitage (4Q) 10:01 2-yard run from Ryan Bland. PAT no good. 13-20 Douglas Freeman (4Q) 3:00 48-yard pass from Ben Yeanay to Andre Clarke, Jr. PAT good. 27-13 Hermitage

Players of the Game

Andre Clarke, Jr. of Hermitage scored 2 TD's on this night as he caught 6 passes from Ben Yeanay for 131 yards on top of his touchdowns. Speaking of Ben Yeanay... the first year starter completed 12 of 15 passes for 194 yards and 2 TD's plus a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Then there is Earlonte Winston who rushed for 194 yards on 26 carries scoring a touchdown from 50 yards out.

Coach Speak

Post-Game Nuggets