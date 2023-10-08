News More News
Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.

On Friday night the Panthers rolled into William Long Stadium on a 4-game win streak and looking for win #5. Douglas Freeman on the other hand came in banged up with several contributors to their 5-0 start banged up and it showed against Glen Allen a week ago. How would the Mavericks respond after their first loss of the season?

1st Half Story

On the Mavericks opening drive they did nothing but go right down the field covering 55 yards while chewing a lot of time off the clock with the first quarter halfway gone. Jadyn Reece hit Max Vest from 6 yards out for the first touchdown of the night and it looked as though the Mavericks came for a fight.

A fight is what the Mavericks got. Hermitage came right back and scored a touchdown with less than a minute to go in that first quarter moving the ball 80 yards in 9 plays while overcoming a delay of game and false start call. The Panther score came from 21 yards out when Ben Yeanay put the ball up and Andre Clarke, Jr. went airborne in the end zone to pluck the Panther pass and pull it in for the touchdown. Just like that the Panthers had tied the game.


The first half did not get any better for the Mavericks. The Panther defense held Hermitage to two straight 3 & outs and when the Mavericks did get something going against on offense it was thwarted when Butter Stephenson fumbled and the Panthers came up with it.

That fumbled led to a 72-yard, 3-play drive for the Panthers with Earlonte Winston busting off a 50-yard run to the end zone to take their first lead of the night.

Both teams dodged bullets in this first half as well.

Hermitage fumbled on third possession of the night but was able to recover and a Ben Yeanay pass was nearly picked off by Lawrence Jefferson. Freeman nearly fumbled for a second time when the Mavericks lost the ball but Cross Kingsbury was there to recover the loose ball.

2nd Half Story

The second half could not have started any worse for Hermitage. Moving the ball 74 yards with Earlonte Winston touching the ball 7 out of 9 plays, the Panthers were knocking on the door of the end zone at the Freeman 6. Michael Bannister stood tall and kept Winston from picking up a yard and then it was Jefferson Meade's turn. The Panthers abandoned the run and went to the pass and it paid off with an Andre Clarke, Jr. touchdown in the end zone again... however, that would not stand due to a holding call against the Panthers. That is when things went south as the Panthers were hit with three penalties at the end of this possession pushing them all the way back to the 45 where they would punt.

The Panthers quickly made up for that missed scoring opportunity after holding Freeman to a 3 & out. It took the Panthers just 4 plays to get to the Freeman 3 with Earlonte Winston spearheading the offensive attack with Andre Clarke, Jr. and Ben Yeanay making plays of their own with the passing game. On 2nd & goal at the one the Panthers went with the QB keeper and it paid off. Just like that the Panthers were up 20-7 on Freeman.

For the first time since the first quarter the Mavericks had something going on offense with Jadyn Reece and Butter Stephenson making play after play. Disaster was averted when the ball was fumbled but the Mavericks were able to recover. That set the stage for Reece to hit Butter Stephenson with a 23 yard pass down to the 2 of Hermitage. One play later the Mavericks had their second score when Ryan Bland punched it in and were within a touchdown of the Panthers.


Just as was the case in the first half after the Mavericks first score of the night, the Panthers had an answer for that. An 80-yard drive that took nearly 9 minutes off the clock. Earlonte Winston touched the ball 6 times with the Panthers overcoming three penalties. The Panther touchdown came when Ben Yeanay hit Andre Clarke, Jr. from 48 yards out when the Panthers were facing a 3rd & 15! The touchdown widened the gap between the Mavericks & Panthers by 2 TD's again with just 3 minutes to go in the game.

That would be as close as the Mavericks would get to the Panthers. Freeman converted a third down, got to their own 39 when Jadyn Reece put it in the air and Hermitage took the air out of the Mavericks with a pick.

Hermitage did not relent, threatening to score to the very end as time expired... the Mavericks suffered their second straight loss and Hermitage had their fifth straight win.

Hermitage 27, Douglas Freeman 13 - Scoring Summary
Time Play Score

(1Q) 5:31

6-yard pass from Jadyn Reece to Max Vest. Kyle Bitsko PAT.

7-0 Douglas Freeman

(1Q) :40

21-yard pass from Ben Yeanay to Andre Clarke, Jr.. PAT good.

7-7 Hermitage

(2Q) 1:37

50-yard run from Earlonte Winston. PAT no good.

13-7 Hermitage

(3Q) 2:25

1-yard run from Ben Yeanay. PAT good.

20-7 Hermitage

(4Q) 10:01

2-yard run from Ryan Bland. PAT no good.

13-20 Douglas Freeman

(4Q) 3:00

48-yard pass from Ben Yeanay to Andre Clarke, Jr. PAT good.

27-13 Hermitage

Players of the Game

Andre Clarke, Jr. of Hermitage scored 2 TD's on this night as he caught 6 passes from Ben Yeanay for 131 yards on top of his touchdowns.

Speaking of Ben Yeanay... the first year starter completed 12 of 15 passes for 194 yards and 2 TD's plus a touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

Then there is Earlonte Winston who rushed for 194 yards on 26 carries scoring a touchdown from 50 yards out.

Coach Speak

Post-Game Nuggets

This was Hermitage's third straight win against the Mavericks.

Douglas Freeman has lost 2 straight for the first time since the Spring 2021 seasons.

Hermitage has 5 straight wins after starting the season 0-1.

