VirginiaPreps - Hermitage Grinds Out 9-0 Win Over Varina!

At Varina on a chilly Monday night the first football game to be played in the Richmond Region in the month of February was played. A surreal scene to not hear bands or see a packed house for two teams who have a history of thrilling games and competing for region titles. This rare Monday night game in February also featured two new head coaches with David Bedwell at Hermitage and Marcus Lewis at Varina. On this night, Bedwell reminded everyone of the style of football his teams are known for. That style of football involves a tough, gritty defense and a run game that keeps running at you challenging you to stop what they do best. Against Varina tonight, that is exactly what was executed and tonight, Varina buckled under the pressure.

1st Half Highlights

The first half of action in this contest was not pretty to say the least. Hermitage had the ball first and from the start they were running right at the Varina defense with Nigel James being fed the ball at a relentless rate. For the first half of action both teams played defense withstanding any modest gains the opposing offense could come up with. The shocker early on for Varina was the fact that Bobby Dunn was not at quarterback for the Blue Devils. A huge loss for the Blue Devils considering just how inexperienced this Blue Devil group came into this game. At QB was junior Carlo Thompson but early on it was clear the Blue Devils much like Hermitage was going run the ball. The Blue Devils put the ball in Jailin Walkers hands often early on and although he had modest gains, he could not bust off that big run, not against this Hermitage defense. Varina did not help themselves by turning the ball over either. On the Blue Devils second play on offense the ball was coughed up on a mishandled exchange and their to seize the opportunity was Herm's Carlos Alexander. Perhaps the biggest play of the first half for Varina came when Thompson pitched the ball to Isiah Reid on third down and he was able to get the first. Things got a bit chippy on this play when Stanley Athey shoved a Blue Devil who retaliated and the refs and coaches got in their to break things up before they went too far. Hermitage nearly had their own turnover, in fact they did cough it up but they were able to recover the loose ball. To the delight of the parents of the players on the home side, Bobby Dunn trotted out on the field early in the second quarter, his absence explained by his not feeling well before the game. Even the return of Dunn, however, could not seem to get this offense going.

2nd Half Highlights

Varina had the ball first to start the second half but their struggles on offense persisted. It was not made any easier by the Hermitage defense who was hungry and quick. You must remember, many on this team are young men who played on that disastrous 2018 team and although they were better at 4-6 in 2019, they are tired of hearing the negatives. Jailin Walker ran the rock, he tried to get that run game going and Dunn tried to make plays himself but the defense just would not have it, evident when Carlos Alexander got to Bobby Dunn with a sack. Varina did not do themselves any favors on defense either, not with jumping offsides giving Hermitage first downs. Hermitage was just the more physical team on this night. That was evident on a Jeremiah Coney run in which Carlo Thompson was seen basically being dragged behind Coney. The two-headed monster run game of Hermitage featuring Coney and Nigel James was on full display on this night. Both team sniffed the red zone but the defenses always clamped down keeping one another from a score... Such was the case when Jailin Walker sacked the Hermitage QB on third down at about the 12-yard line. That forced Hermitage to take a shot at a field goal and Nasir Shamsid-deen nailed the 27-yard field goal to give the Panthers the first lead of the night. Bobby Dunn's trouble on offense persisted, he was picked off on a deflected pass and Alhaji Kamara had a big deflecting on 1 4th & 1 pass. The turnover bug plagued Varina late in the game, in the fourth quarter no less. It was 1st & 10 at their own 42 when the snap was fumbled. From there it was more of the same with Nigel James being fed the ball and just running right at the Varina defense who at this time was letting their frustration get to them knowing they were inching closer to defeat. Nigel James punched it in from 5 yards out for the first and only touchdown of the night for either team. With little time left, Varina go the ball back but once again the turnover bug struck when Corey Morton intercepted a Bobby Dunn pass to hand the Blue Devils their first shutout since 2016!

Hermitage 9, Varina 0 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 3rd Qtr - 2:11 28-yard field goal, Nasir Shamsid-deen Hermitage 3-0 4th Qtr - 4:22 5-yard TD run from Nigel James. PAT fumbled, no good. Hermitage 9-0

Coach Bedwell addresses his victorious Panthers as they open the Spring season 1-0.

Coach Speak

When asked about his perception of the game of the following the win Coach Bedwell had this to say. "Game was ugly but that s what we kind of do. I was impressed with how hard our kids played as the game moved on. Our defense was very physical and aggressive and the O line really was a pleasant surprise."

As for improvement moving forward into their next 5 games... "We will fix technique and scheme and I hope to improve offensively as we move forward and can install some more of it. With the weather and no scrimmages it was hard to really see where we are."

Players of the Game

Have to get props to Nigel James on a big night. His third year on varsity has the making to be his best yet. Against Varina Nigel touched the ball 29 times and came up with 137 yards rushing! He kept running at that Varina defense and never relented. On defense for the Panthers, got to give it up to Carlos Alexander who made play after play finishing the night with 9 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery!

Extra Points