CHICAGO (June 28, 2023) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best High School athletes, Gatorade today announced Madison Whyte of Heritage High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

Whyte is the first Gatorade Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Heritage High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Whyte as Virginia’s best High School girls track & field athlete.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Whyte joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Jasmine Moore (2018-19, Lake Ridge High School, Texas), Sydney McLaughlin (2016-17, 2015-16 & 2014-15, Union Catholic High School, N.J.), and Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa).

The state’s returning Gatorade Girls Track & Field Player of the Year, the 5-foot-9 senior swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash titles at the Class 4 state meet this past season, leading the Hurricanes to a share of the team title. She also clocked a state-record time of 22.81 seconds in the 200-meter dash, which ranked No. 4 nationally among girls prep competitors in 2023, in addition breaking the tape at the Puma East Coast Showcase in 52.49 seconds. That time was a personal-best and ranked No. 3 nationally this spring. She also took second in the 200 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor.

A member of the Mayor’s Youth Commission and the Newport News Library Board of Trustees, Whyte has also volunteered locally with the Newport News Public Schools Bloom/Flourish program, designed to empower young girls to become community leaders. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.

“Madison Whyte solidified her status as one of the elite girls prep track athletes in Virginia history, becoming the only female to rank in the state’s top three all-time in the 100, 200 and 400 meter events,” said Erik Boal, editor at DyeStat.com. “With three individual state titles, Whyte was a catalyst as Heritage earned a share of the Class 4 team title.”

In the classroom, Whyte has maintained a 3.98 GPA. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on scholarship at the University of Southern California this fall.

Two-time winner Whyte joins recent Gatorade Virginia Girls Track & Field Players of the Year Lena Gooden (2020-21, Osbourn Park High School), Aaliyah Pyatt (2019-20, Massaponax High School), and Britton Wilson (2018-19, Mills E. Godwin High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

