Henry Coleman stresses versatility and dog mentality
Class of 2020 forward Henry Coleman simply wants to win. He doesn’t care how he gets a win, or what his stat sheet looks like. He just wants to win.It’s not an uncommon mindset for many highly rate...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news