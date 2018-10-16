Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 08:58:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Henrico Survives Varina, Deals Blue Devils 1st Loss of Season

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

It was a tale of two halves last night at Henrico.The first half of action saw Henrico build a 14-0 lead behind a strong defensive performance that saw the Warriors force the Blue Devils in two pun...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}