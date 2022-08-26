News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-26 14:08:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Henrico Outlasts Atlee 19-17 in Opener

QB Sean Macon headed for the end zone in a 19-17 win over Atlee.
QB Sean Macon headed for the end zone in a 19-17 win over Atlee.
Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

It has been a rough couple of seasons for the Henrico Warriors. Just 2-13 over the Spring and Fall 2021 campaigns, the Warriors fell hard from the region title contender they were in 2019. Last night, however, the Warriors gave their fans a lot to cheer for and a ray of hope for this season to be different.

The first half of football was much as one would expect for the first game of the season. A bit sluggish at times with missed opportunities, penalties and low scoring. The second half, particularly the third quarter was much more entertaining. In a span of six minutes the two teams combined for four touchdowns! The fourth quarter was more about who could hold onto the ball as turnovers played a role late.

Both teams relied on the run for much of their offense but the Warriors, with Sean Macon at QB appeared to have the better passing game early on although Brooks Hollins eventually got a rhythm going.

Atlee had the ball late but could not push the ball down field when it mattered the most.

1st Quarter Highlights

Henrico won the coin toss but deferred to the second half.

Atlee appeared destined for a score on their first drive of the night. JJ Lewis carried the ball twice for 32 yards but Henrico's Zavion Tyler-George put the brakes on this drive with a big stop on 2nd & 9 for a loss of three yards. The Raiders abandoned the run and followed-up with two incomplete passes.

Henrico would score on their first drive of the night with a Calvin Sanders 8-yard TD run to cap a 3-play drive in very quick fashion.

Fast forward to Henrico's next possession Atlee safety Tae Gilpin swooped in to breakup a pass intended for Javion Randall.

Give credit to the Warrior defense which in the first quarter alone held the Raiders to 2 three and outs. The Warrior offense could not build on their early 6-0 lead, however.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Henrico's defense would continue to cause problems for Atlee as for a third straight time, the Raiders would go three and out. On the return Atlee was called for a face mask, Henrico now had goo field possession. Sean Macon hit Javion Randall with a 25-yard pass and Calvin Sanders followed that up with a 4-yard run. Suddenly the Warriors appeared to be moments from another score.

Corner Austin Gaines of Atlee would not have it. On a Macon pass Gaines would intercept the pass and for the first time since the beginning of the game, Atlee was feeling it.

JJ Lewis accounted for a total of 36 yards on 2 carries and Atlee was knocking on the door. Just as Gaines made a big play for the Raiders defense, Javon Rush would have one of his own pulling down Bryce Bucholz for a loss of 8 yards.

The Raiders would be forced to settle for a field goal but that too fell short.

The Raiders were aided by a penalty against Henrico after a penalty was called on a hit despite the return man for Atlee signaling a fair catch. The Raiders after a Brooks Hollins pass to Austin Gaines was just 3 yards from a first down but on the third play Bryce Bucholz fumbled and Henrico's Abdul Fullah came up with it.

Henrico would have their own ball handling issues to handle... midway through the Warriors possession the ball got away Malachi Hayes was there to fall on it and avoid disaster. Henrico would get as close as the yard line before a bad snap would stall their promising drive.

On the first play from scrimmage for Atlee, Brooks Hollins was nearly picked off. Instead the Raiders moved the ball down field including a big hookup between Hollins and Tae Glipin for a 32-yard gain. The Atlee drive stalled after three incomplete passes. As time expired in the half, Zachary Tschantre put the ball through the uprights from 45 yards out to put Atlee on the scoreboard.

3rd Quarter Highlights

After Henrico's first possession of the second half ended with a punt, Atlee put together a 7-play drive that saw JJ Lewis chew up 29 yards on the ground. Behind JJ's load the Raiders were sitting in good position at the Henrico 30 when Brooks Hollins hit Tae Gilpin with the first Raiders TD of the season. With the Zachary Tschantre PAT, the Raiders had their first lead of the game.

Henrico would have none of it. The Warriors responded with a 3-play, 76-yard drive that Calvin Sanders himself mashed up 32 yards of on his way to his 2nd TD of the night, up 12-10.

Henrico would get the ball right back as the Raiders would fumble and Henrico would come up with the recovery. Two plays later Sean Macon is in the end zone from 7 yards out and with the PAT the Warriors now had themselves a 19-10 lead.

But as Lee Corso always says... "not so fast my friend".

Atlee with a short field to work with would score with just seconds left on the clock in the quarter. The Raiders benefitted from un-sportsman like conduct penalty after a pass on 1st & 10 from the 19 that put them 1st & goal. Three plays and a false start call later, Hollins tossed his 2nd TD of the night when he hit Scott Holmes from 9 yards out. With the PAT this one was back to a 2-point lead, 19-17 in favor of the Warriors.

4th Quarter Highlights

As exciting as the last six minutes of the third quarter was, the fourth was not nearly. In fact, the fourth quarter was really about who could hold onto the ball.

Henrico had the ball three times and fumbled three times... On the third fumble, Atlee's CJ Grimes came up with it. Of course Atlee did nothing but give it right back with Brooks Hollins being intercepted.

Henrico's fourth quarter can be summed up with two punts, multiple penalties and a turnover.

Atlee on the other hand was intercepted, held to a 3 & out and had the ball late but could not get the much needed first down to keep hope alive for a comeback.

With 43 seconds left in the game, Henrico was able to run out the clock and start their season off with a win.

Henrico 19, Atlee 17 - Scorecard
Time Play Score

(1Q)

Calvin Sanders 8-yard TD run. 2-point conversion no good.

6-0 Henrico

:00 (2Q)

45-yard field goal by Zachary Tschantre.

3-6 Atlee

5:27 (3Q)

Brooks Hollins 30-yard TD pass to Tae Gilpin. Zachary Tschantre PAT.

10-6 Atlee

4:10 (3Q)

Calvin Sanders 32-yard TD run. 2-point conversion no good..

12-10 Henrico

3:23 (3Q)

Sean Macon 7-yard TD run. Evan Carlson PAT.

19-10 Henrico

:18(3Q)

Brooks Hollins 9-yard TD pass to Scott Holmes. Zachary Tschantre PAT.

17-19 Atlee

Players of the Game

On the Atlee side of thing I've got to give Tae Gilpin his due. 4 catches for 73 yards unofficially and a touchdown plus a pass break-up and fumble recovery on defense. Nice start to his season.

On the Henrico side how can it not be running back Calvin Sanders?. 2 touchdowns to go with 104 yards on 9 carries... that's a solid start to the season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}