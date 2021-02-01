Haughton keeping in contact
16 schools have offered Leon Haughton, but the three-star receiver prospect at Richmond (Va.) Benedictine says that a few of those programs have separated themselves. “The schools that talk to me t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news