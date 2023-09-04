Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young recap the High School Football scene from Hampton Roads and beyond in the Commonwealth during Thursday and Friday.

Damien Sordelett of the Roanoke Times came on to discuss ODU at Virginia Tech, plus the ever-changing landscape in College Football.

PLUS Matt and Ed give you their 2023 NFL season Over / Under Picks.





Guests / Topics:

15:36 - Granby's Christian Post & Drevyon Tharrington

22:30 - Granby Coach Kendal Jefferson

32:00 - Damien Sordett Previews ODU at Virginia Tech + talks College Football

1:22:16 - Phoebus Coach Jeremy Blunt

1:36:23 - Lake Taylor Coach Hank Sawyer

1:49:30 - Hat's Hits + Reaction

1:50:54 - Matt & Ed's College Football Final 4 Picks

2:00:55 - NFL Over / Under Season Picks









It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on Twitter @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex |

Got a question or inquiry? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com