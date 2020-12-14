It has been nine months since the last Virginia High School League game of any sorts. To be exact, that took place on Thursday, March 13, 2020 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond with Gate City girls and John Marshall boys capturing Class 2 State Basketball Championships before Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth as a response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

That canceled the Class 1 title games set for later that evening, crowning co-State Champions across five divisions for boys basketball and five for girls basketball. There have been no VHSL contests since then. Zilch. Thus is 2020, right?

In September, the VHSL approved a Championships +1 model that enabled the Fall Sports season, including football, to start in February (see more here). Spring Sports would follow in April. Slated to begin before all of them are the Winter Sports as part of the 'Season 1' with a date of December 21 for the first games.

A week away from that point and with Christmas approaching, some are wondering - myself included - would it be in the best interest to push the start date back? After all, COVID-19 cases surged in the state to more than 15,000 during a four-day stretch this month with 52 new deaths reported on December 7th (see more here). As a result, Governor Northam elected to tighten restrictions (see more here).

Initially as what seemed to be a precautionary measure, the VHSL issued on December 10th guidelines suggesting that a protecting face covering in the form of a mask be worn by all athletes in both practice and competition, only later to rescind that on December 14th.

Below are some thoughts that I tweeted on December 8th, along with follow-up thoughts not limited to 280 characters, recommending that it's time for the VHSL sit down at the table and consider all options...



