Hanover had a lot to play for on this night in front of their home crowd. The Hawks had not started a season 2-0 since 2015. The Hawks had never beaten Matoaca albeit they had only played twice previously. Both boxes were checked by 9:30 PM as the Hawks took advantage of Matoaca's miscues and played the Warriors as tough as anyone has this season. Five minutes into the game Hanover had two touchdowns on the board. A muffed kickoff took away the chance for the Warriors to get an edge early on the Hawks and on the very next Warriors possession Matoaca fumbled and the Hawks were there to recover. Muffed kickoffs, two fumbles, interceptions... the Warriors could not catch a break. Hanover on the other hand took advantage of those miscues and dominated offensively behind a run game that saw Peyton Seelman and Beau Sahnow rush for nearly 200 yards combined. Even when Matoaca got things moving in the right direction in the second half, the Hawks defense stepped up to the challenge. Grady Fahed led the charge on defense with 7 tackles and 2 sacks on this night. Despite an improvement in the second half, the Warriors were never able to overcome the early deficit.

1st Quarter Highlights

Hanover took advantage of Matoaca miscues from the get go. A muffed punt recovered by Hanover's Deonte Harris spurred a 32-yard, 7-play drive that saw Beau Sahnow hit Malachi Madden for a four-yard touchdown.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xc3QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYW5vdmVy SGF3a3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI8 L2E+IFREIG9mIG5pZ2h0IGJlbG9uZ3MgdG8gTWFsYWNoaSBNYWRkZW4gaW4g MXEuICAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25l cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1R4MWdKZ3BsN1kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeDFnSmdw bDdZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY4 MzkyMjUxMjYwMjYwMzU0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

To make matters worse for Matoaca, on their next possession the Hawks Grady Fahed recovered a Warrior fumble on the first play from scrimmage. After a penalty against Matoaca on the next play, Sahnow was putting it in the air again and finding Cole Elrod for a 41-yard score.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4ybmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYW5vdmVy SGF3a3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFub3Zlckhhd2tzRkI8 L2E+IFREIG9mIDFzdCBoYWxmLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25z am9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVw c1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NvQURKMmhsZXMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jb0FESjJobGVzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lz IChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0 RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY4MzkzMTg4NTM2MTYwMjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Within 5 minutes of the game the Hawks had a 14-0 lead due to Matoaca miscues and an opportunistic defense. Matoaca & Hanover exchanged 3 & outs before Matoaca finally had any sustaining offense. The Warriors put a 36-yard drive behind the run game of Keon Clanton and Ryley Justus hitting Bryce Yates & Dillon Newton Short in the passing game. The Warriors faced 4th & 2 but the Hawks defense clamped down and forced a turnover on downs.

2nd Half Highlights

The second quarter had a little bit of everything... everything but scoring. The Warrior defense held the Hawks to two 3 & outs. The Warrior offense turned it over for a third time in the game when Ryley Justus was intercepted by Malachi Madden but the turnovers did not stop there.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxhY2hpIE1hZGRlbiB3aXRoIElOVC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3JYTURtVTFPcXkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yWE1EbVUxT3F5 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY4Mzgz NjczMzE3MTM0MzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After Grady Fahed sacked Justus for a loss of 12 yards, the Hawks got the ball back on offense but they did not hold it for long. Hanover fumbled and Gavin Hall of Hanover was there to recover and set the Warriors up on the Hanover 2. 2 yards was all that separated the Warriors from finally getting on the board, that and the Hawks defense. Next play Matoaca fumbles and Hanover is the one recovering on their own 7 yard line. After Hanover had to punt following a 7-play, 22-yard drive the Warriors got the ball back with halftime closing in. A half in which Matoaca could not catch a break could only end without a break. Ryley Justus put it in the air and two went up for it and the refs ruled no one came down with it, that it hit the ground. Those on that side of the field saw otherwise, the ball never hit the ground, the Warrior receiver won the battle but the call stood.

3rd Quarter

The third quarter was highlighted by touchdowns for both teams. Hanover had won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. On their first possession of the second half all the Hawks did was put together an 82-yard, 10-play drive that survived a fumble and ended with Peyton Seelman tagging the end zone for the first time on this night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZXl0b24gU2VlbG1hbiAxMnlkIFREIGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhbm92ZXJzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGhhbm92ZXJzcG9ydHM8L2E+IGxlYWRzIDIwLTAgNzozOSAzcS4g IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0hlc3NSVkE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdI ZXNzUlZBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdjdKMXp2aUZOUyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Y3SjF6dmlGTlM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFu bnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1NjgzOTczODg4MjU0NzcxMjA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Matoaca came right back with a 64-yard, 8-play drive that saw Ryley Justus hit Bryce Yates from 29 yards out for the first Warrior touchdown of the game. At this point it was a 20-7 lead for the Hawks with the shutout extinguished.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01IU19XYXJyaW9y c19GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUhTX1dhcnJpb3JzX0ZCPC9h PiBnZXRzIG9uIGJvYXJkIHdpdGggMjl5ZCBURHAgcGFzcy4gIFRyYWlsIDct MjAgMzowMCAzcS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnly b25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0hlc3NSVkE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEdIZXNzUlZBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v ekppZllZRHlVTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pKaWZZWUR5VUw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1NjgzOTk4NjY0MTMz NDI3MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Peyton Seelman continued to run the ball well for the Hawks but the next possession went nowhere fast but the Hawks defense held up their end holding Matoaca to a 3 & out.

4th Quarter

After Matoaca's defense held Hanover to a 3 & out, the Warriors wasted little time climbing back into this one. The Warriors Keon Clanton sustained the drive with a first down run and Ryley Justus finished it up. Justus, moments after a pass was broken up hit his mark with a 19-yard shot to Dillon Newton Short. Just like that the Warriors were within striking distance of Hanover, down 14-20.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EaWxsb24gTmV3dG9uIFNob3J0IHdpdGggMTl5ZCBURCBjYXRjaC4g IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUhTX1dhcnJpb3JzX0ZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNSFNfV2FycmlvcnNfRkI8L2E+IHRy YWlscyAxNC0yMCB3aXRoIDk6MDUgdG8gZ28uICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBz Uml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dIZXNz UlZBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHSGVzc1JWQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1R2Z0hiSDd1bEMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U dmdIYkg3dWxDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERh bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTY4NDA0NjE2MjczOTYwOTYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How does Hanover respond? The Hawks as they did much of the game stepped up and made plays when they had to. The Hawks put together a 55-yard drive that started at their own 25. The Hawks got to the 8-yard line then the 4 with the quarterback keeper and the Hawks had just 4 yards separating them from putting the game out of reach. The Hawks however would have to settle for a 20-yard field goal which Peyton Seelman hit with 3 minutes to go following an incomplete pass. Matoaca with 3 minutes to go still had time to strike. In two plays Justus and Bryce Yates hooked up for 22 yards downs. From the Hawks 34 things went south for the Warriors. Justus next pass was incomplete and the refs ruled intentional grounding. The Warriors faced 2nd & 25 but then 2nd & 20 after Hanover was called offsides. Justus next two passes were incomplete and out of bounds. The game came down to a 4th & 20 and Justus went airborne again but that pass too fell incomplete. Hanover got the ball back and only had to run out the clock as victory belong to the Hawks.

Fired up coaching staff speaks with Hawks after second win of season.

Hanover 23, Matoaca 14 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 8:58 (1Q) 4-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Malachi Madden. PAT fail. Hanover 6-0 7:36 (1Q) 41-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Cole Elrod. 2-point conversion good. Hanover 14-0 7:39 (3Q) 12-yard Peyton Seelman run. 2-point conversion fail. Hanover 21-0 3:00 (3Q) 29-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Bryce Yates. Jon Gates PAT. Matoaca 7-20 9:13 (4Q) 19-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Dillon Newton Short. Jon Gates PAT. Matoaca 14-20 3:00 (4Q) 20-yard field goal from Peyton Seelman. Hanover 23-14

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qb3N0LUdhbWUgaW50ZXJ2aWV3IHdpdGggdmljdG9yaW91cyBDb2Fj aCBTYW0gUm9nZXJzIGFzIGhpcyBIYXdrcyBhcmUgMi0wIGFmdGVyIDIzLTE0 IHdpbiBvdmVyIE1hdG9hY2EuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmlyZ2luaWFQcmVwcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQ cmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I YW5vdmVySGF3a3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFub3Zlckhh d2tzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82Q2FuQVZOb1BvIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNkNhbkFWTm9QbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5u eSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU2ODQzNTE5NzMwOTQ5MzI0OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Impact Gamers

Hanover Hawks Peyton Seelman - 13 carries for 86 yards & TD, 1 field goal, 2.5 tackles. Grady Fahed - 7 tackles, 2 sacks. Malachi Madden - 2 tackles, interception, 3 of 14 receiving & TD. Beau Sahnow - 169 yards or offense, 2 TD passes.

Matoaca Warriors Ryley Justus - 13 of 23 passing for 137 & 2 TD's. Caleb Williams - 6 tackles. Dillon Newton Short - 5 catches for 73 yards & TD. Bryce Yates - 4 catches for 42 yards & TD.

Grady Fahed (Hanover) taking on Gavin Hall (Matoaca) to keep the run going.

Post Game Nuggets