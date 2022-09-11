Hanover Defense Propels Hawks To 23-14 Win!
Hanover had a lot to play for on this night in front of their home crowd. The Hawks had not started a season 2-0 since 2015. The Hawks had never beaten Matoaca albeit they had only played twice previously. Both boxes were checked by 9:30 PM as the Hawks took advantage of Matoaca's miscues and played the Warriors as tough as anyone has this season.
Five minutes into the game Hanover had two touchdowns on the board. A muffed kickoff took away the chance for the Warriors to get an edge early on the Hawks and on the very next Warriors possession Matoaca fumbled and the Hawks were there to recover.
Muffed kickoffs, two fumbles, interceptions... the Warriors could not catch a break. Hanover on the other hand took advantage of those miscues and dominated offensively behind a run game that saw Peyton Seelman and Beau Sahnow rush for nearly 200 yards combined.
Even when Matoaca got things moving in the right direction in the second half, the Hawks defense stepped up to the challenge. Grady Fahed led the charge on defense with 7 tackles and 2 sacks on this night.
Despite an improvement in the second half, the Warriors were never able to overcome the early deficit.
1st Quarter Highlights
Hanover took advantage of Matoaca miscues from the get go. A muffed punt recovered by Hanover's Deonte Harris spurred a 32-yard, 7-play drive that saw Beau Sahnow hit Malachi Madden for a four-yard touchdown.
To make matters worse for Matoaca, on their next possession the Hawks Grady Fahed recovered a Warrior fumble on the first play from scrimmage. After a penalty against Matoaca on the next play, Sahnow was putting it in the air again and finding Cole Elrod for a 41-yard score.
Within 5 minutes of the game the Hawks had a 14-0 lead due to Matoaca miscues and an opportunistic defense.
Matoaca & Hanover exchanged 3 & outs before Matoaca finally had any sustaining offense. The Warriors put a 36-yard drive behind the run game of Keon Clanton and Ryley Justus hitting Bryce Yates & Dillon Newton Short in the passing game. The Warriors faced 4th & 2 but the Hawks defense clamped down and forced a turnover on downs.
2nd Half Highlights
The second quarter had a little bit of everything... everything but scoring.
The Warrior defense held the Hawks to two 3 & outs.
The Warrior offense turned it over for a third time in the game when Ryley Justus was intercepted by Malachi Madden but the turnovers did not stop there.
After Grady Fahed sacked Justus for a loss of 12 yards, the Hawks got the ball back on offense but they did not hold it for long. Hanover fumbled and Gavin Hall of Hanover was there to recover and set the Warriors up on the Hanover 2. 2 yards was all that separated the Warriors from finally getting on the board, that and the Hawks defense. Next play Matoaca fumbles and Hanover is the one recovering on their own 7 yard line.
After Hanover had to punt following a 7-play, 22-yard drive the Warriors got the ball back with halftime closing in.
A half in which Matoaca could not catch a break could only end without a break. Ryley Justus put it in the air and two went up for it and the refs ruled no one came down with it, that it hit the ground. Those on that side of the field saw otherwise, the ball never hit the ground, the Warrior receiver won the battle but the call stood.
3rd Quarter
The third quarter was highlighted by touchdowns for both teams.
Hanover had won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. On their first possession of the second half all the Hawks did was put together an 82-yard, 10-play drive that survived a fumble and ended with Peyton Seelman tagging the end zone for the first time on this night.
Matoaca came right back with a 64-yard, 8-play drive that saw Ryley Justus hit Bryce Yates from 29 yards out for the first Warrior touchdown of the game. At this point it was a 20-7 lead for the Hawks with the shutout extinguished.
Peyton Seelman continued to run the ball well for the Hawks but the next possession went nowhere fast but the Hawks defense held up their end holding Matoaca to a 3 & out.
4th Quarter
After Matoaca's defense held Hanover to a 3 & out, the Warriors wasted little time climbing back into this one. The Warriors Keon Clanton sustained the drive with a first down run and Ryley Justus finished it up. Justus, moments after a pass was broken up hit his mark with a 19-yard shot to Dillon Newton Short. Just like that the Warriors were within striking distance of Hanover, down 14-20.
How does Hanover respond? The Hawks as they did much of the game stepped up and made plays when they had to. The Hawks put together a 55-yard drive that started at their own 25. The Hawks got to the 8-yard line then the 4 with the quarterback keeper and the Hawks had just 4 yards separating them from putting the game out of reach. The Hawks however would have to settle for a 20-yard field goal which Peyton Seelman hit with 3 minutes to go following an incomplete pass.
Matoaca with 3 minutes to go still had time to strike. In two plays Justus and Bryce Yates hooked up for 22 yards downs. From the Hawks 34 things went south for the Warriors.
Justus next pass was incomplete and the refs ruled intentional grounding.
The Warriors faced 2nd & 25 but then 2nd & 20 after Hanover was called offsides.
Justus next two passes were incomplete and out of bounds.
The game came down to a 4th & 20 and Justus went airborne again but that pass too fell incomplete.
Hanover got the ball back and only had to run out the clock as victory belong to the Hawks.
|Time
|Play
|Score
|
8:58 (1Q)
|
4-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Malachi Madden. PAT fail.
|
Hanover 6-0
|
7:36 (1Q)
|
41-yard pass from Beau Sahnow to Cole Elrod. 2-point conversion good.
|
Hanover 14-0
|
7:39 (3Q)
|
12-yard Peyton Seelman run. 2-point conversion fail.
|
Hanover 21-0
|
3:00 (3Q)
|
29-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Bryce Yates. Jon Gates PAT.
|
Matoaca 7-20
|
9:13 (4Q)
|
19-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Dillon Newton Short. Jon Gates PAT.
|
Matoaca 14-20
|
3:00 (4Q)
|
20-yard field goal from Peyton Seelman.
|
Hanover 23-14
Impact Gamers
Hanover Hawks
Peyton Seelman - 13 carries for 86 yards & TD, 1 field goal, 2.5 tackles.
Grady Fahed - 7 tackles, 2 sacks.
Malachi Madden - 2 tackles, interception, 3 of 14 receiving & TD.
Beau Sahnow - 169 yards or offense, 2 TD passes.
Matoaca Warriors
Ryley Justus - 13 of 23 passing for 137 & 2 TD's.
Caleb Williams - 6 tackles.
Dillon Newton Short - 5 catches for 73 yards & TD.
Bryce Yates - 4 catches for 42 yards & TD.
Post Game Nuggets
This was Matoaca's first loss in the series, lead is now 2-1.
Hanover is 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
14 points was the fewest scored by Matoaca in the series.
23 points was the most scored by Hanover in the series.
This is the first loss for Coach Fred Stoots.