Heading into the intermission at last Thursday’s VHSL Class 4 Girls’ State Basketball Championship game, the Hampton team appeared to be supremely confident.

And for good reason. A 28-point second quarter had boosted their lead over Pulaski County from six to 20 points. The Crabbers held a 25-12 rebounding advantage over their physically taller opponent, led by Jaiden Hunter’s nine boards.

Proving they could dominate from the outside as well as inside, Hampton shot 58 percent (7 of 12) from three-point range. And adding the icing to the team’s cake, Region 4B Player of the Year Kennedy Harris had scored 22 points, including three on an ankle breaking crossover move, followed by a dribble between the legs, completed with a step back behind the trey line before firing off a perfectly arched ball that hit nothing but the bottom of the net 20 feet away.

For Crabbers Coach Shanda Bailey, whose team walked into the Siegel Center locker room holding a 45-25 lead and all the momentum, all that seemed to be left was the championship presentation.

The only problem was – nobody bothered to tell the Pulaski squad that their season was over.

Indiana State signee Keslyn Secrist of the Cougars had scored 16 points in the first half. Now joined by Hannah Keefer, who would add nine in the third quarter, Pulaski made their run, outscoring Hampton 21-12 in the third stanza, and eventually whittling the lead all the way down to five points in the game’s final four minutes.

But Pulaski would get no closer than 63-58, and the Crabbers, behind perfect free throw shooting (14 of 14) for the game, managed to keep the ball away from the Cougars, drain their foul shots and hold on for the program’s fourth ever state title, with a 75-63 win at VCU’s “Stu.”

At the post-game presser, Pulaski Coach Scott Ratliff could only express pride for his team.

“We played great for three quarters. The second quarter got us in a huge hole, but our girls didn’t quit. They showed a lot of heart and a lot of pride.”

Keefer, who led the Cougars with 23 points, seconded her coach’s sentiment.

“We were not scared (of Hampton) and did what we needed to do.”

Secrist, who finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds, was more emotional, realizing that Thursday marked the end of a long run for her team.

“I’ve known these girls all my life. Some of us have been playing together since the fourth grade.”

Hampton’s Harris led all scorers with 35 points. The George Mason commit converted 11 of 21 shots, including 5 of 9 three-pointers.

Hunter added 12 rebounds, while Coryan Tynes and sophomore Kaliya Perry combined for 15 boards. Speaking of the team’s success with rebounding, Perry, who scored 10 points, said that the “coaches put pressure on us.”

Bailey, who has been with three of the four Championship teams (two as Head Coach, one as assistant to Coach David Six) admitted concern but knew that her team could hold on in the clutch.

“When they came out and scored those points to start the second half (8-0 run), I thought – whew! Are we trying to give this back?” But our girls remained poised. They didn’t get rattled," Bailey declared.



