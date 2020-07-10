VirginiaPreps - Grimes Will Enroll In August

As we reported was likely when Tony Grimes committed to North Carolina last week, the 5-star cornerback will enroll at UNC next month and begin his Tar Heels’ football career.

Sources very close to the situation confirmed to THI on Friday afternoon that Grimes has finalized his decision to enroll in August.

“If we don’t have a season and if it’s pushed back to the spring, because I’m leaving early anyway, I will be going in in the fall,” Grimes said when he committed.

He had one mor credit to complete at the time of his commitment.

THI was in Virginia Beach the weekend before Grimes committed and for his commitment and discussed extensively with him multiple times about his options. He spoke about this year’s UNC team a couple of times when asked about the program in general, even referring to the 2020 Tar Heels as “we,” so this was something he had been seriously considering for a while.