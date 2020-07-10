VirginiaPreps - Grimes Will Enroll In August

Grimes Will Enroll In August
As we reported was likely when Tony Grimes committed to North Carolina last week, the 5-star cornerback will enroll at UNC next month and begin his Tar Heels’ football career.
Sources very close to the situation confirmed to THI on Friday afternoon that Grimes has finalized his decision to enroll in August.
“If we don’t have a season and if it’s pushed back to the spring, because I’m leaving early anyway, I will be going in in the fall,” Grimes said when he committed.
He had one mor credit to complete at the time of his commitment.
THI was in Virginia Beach the weekend before Grimes committed and for his commitment and discussed extensively with him multiple times about his options. He spoke about this year’s UNC team a couple of times when asked about the program in general, even referring to the 2020 Tar Heels as “we,” so this was something he had been seriously considering for a while.
“Top three QB, top five LB, top 10 WR, plus the have a top-five recruiting class for 2021,” Grimes said. “I think the NFL will be looking deep into UNC’s program and that’s good for me and all the 20’s 21’s 22’s etc.”
And with all of that, Grimes has huge team ambitions at UNC, as well.
"We will win a natty."
More from Grimes:
“I love the coaching staff, in particular Coach Brown, Coach Bly and Coach (Jay) Bateman…,” he said.
“Coach Brown is hard but fair. He will coach me hard and love me harder,” he said. “I love coach Bly. He is a great DB coach and I think (he) can develop me to be an All-American and a first rounder, top 5 pick. Plus, he trains (NFL DB Stephen) Gilmore. Just think, I will be getting all that knowledge for the next three years for free.
“Coach Bateman is a gifted DC. He will always put me in a scheme to be successful as a player.”