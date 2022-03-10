Griffin Leads Kings Fork Girls to Class 4 Title

Class 4 Girls





Kings Fork 71, Millbrook 67





Before Thursday’s Class 4 girls state championship game against Millbrook, Kings Fork coach Maurice Fofano spoke of the importance of having the Bulldog offense run through the hands of point guard Cyriah Griffin, stating that she was instrumental in getting the ball to teammates Arlisha Boston, Yasmine Brown, and Niyah Gaston, the trio who entered the contest averaging a combined 50 points per game.





With their first ever state title on the line, all four came up big, and with center Kiana Brittain adding 12 points, the Bulldogs (23-3) won the big trophy, methodically jumping to a 37-25 lead early in the third quarter, and then holding off a scrappy Millbrook team to claim the crown by a score of 71-67.





Griffin was near perfect in every respect, making five of six field goal attempts and both three-point attempts to finish the game with 12 points. More importantly, her game-high 13 assists (with only one turnover), allowed the Bulldog offense to work the ball around to the open shooter on key possessions.





Brittain added eight rebounds, while Brown led the Bulldog scorers with 15 points. Gaston tacked on 13, while Boston chipped in nine points and five boards. Kings Fork benefitted from good shooting, converting 46 percent of their field goals, while holding Millbrook to 34, as the Pioneers shot 22 of 64.





Despite their shooting troubles, Millbrook only committed 11 turnovers, while grabbing 44 rebounds. The Region 4C champion from the Winchester area kept the game close after making up the 12-point deficit, When Kennedi Rooks (11 pts.) drained a three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining, the Pioneers trailed 69-67. But Kings Fork quickly inbounded and found Griffin wide open for the game-clinching layup.





Millbrook (25-3) had all five starters in double digits. Junior guard Hannah Stephanites led the Pioneers with 15, Kaylene Todd scored 14, with 10 rebounds. Avery O’Roke added 12, while freshman center Jaliah Jackson had 12 points and 12 rebounds.





KINGS FORK 71, MILLBROOK 67





KINGS FORK (23-3): Griffin 12, Boston 9, Brown 15, Gaston 13, Clemons 4, Spruill 6, Watson 0, Brittain 12. Totals 26 14-25 71.

MILLBROOK (25-3): Stephanites 15, Todd 14, Rooks 11, O’Roke 13, J. Jackson 12, Bartlett 0, McClung 2, Owens 0, Burrill 0, Dadisman 0, Bean 0. Totals 22 21-30 67.

Three-Pointers: Kings Fork 5 (Gaston 3, Griffin 2), Millbrook 2 (Stephanites, Rooks).