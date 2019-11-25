News More News
football

Gretna Ground Game Too Much for Radford

Daelyn Miller had his way as Gretna bounced Radford from the playoffs, 48-20
Daelyn Miller had his way as Gretna bounced Radford from the playoffs, 48-20 (HUDL)
Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
@yjake
Staff Writer

Rematches from the regular season and then in the playoffs sometimes are totally different. Such was the case in Radford Friday night, as the Gretna Hawks got revenge from their regular-season los...

