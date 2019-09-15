Saturday saw a battle of Peninsula District 0-2 teams as Gloucester traveled to Todd Stadium in Newport News to visit Heritage. Coach John Scalf for Gloucester came into the game looking to give his program just its second win over Heritage in nine meetings, while the Hurricanes looked to bring new Head Coach Fabian Davis the first win of his tenure after taking over for George 'Chubs' Massenburg shortly before the 2019 campaign started. Massenburg left in August to become an Assistant Principal at Warwick.

At the end of the day, it was Gloucester that came out victorious 17-6 behind an efficient offense and a defense focused on taking the ball and limiting Heritage. "First win of the year for these guys, but definitely not the last," Scalf declared. "This team is a very young team. I have 18 sophomores and most of them play on the defense and a little on offense. The future is bright for these guys and I'm truly excited to wake up every day and get to practice with these guys because the potential is there." This was the lowest point total Gloucester held Heritage in their head-to-head series since a 19-3 win in 2010. The Hurricanes had put up 37 points on them a year ago, and 35 in both 2016 and 2017. It's a new season and a different Dukes team, one with plenty of hunger and motivation to earn their third consecutive playoff berth by November. "Everyone picked us to lose and that was my motivating factor. I told them (my team) no one respects us, so we are going to have to take it and that's what these young men did," Scalf elaborated.



Isaiah Lester, who also plays QB for Gloucester, hit a field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Dukes some breathing room against Heritage (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)



The star of the game for the Dukes was S/WR Jordan Mumsford who picked off Heritage early in the first quarter and had a reception for 17 yards. "No big mistakes, but we were consistent, we kept the ball in our possession and with this type of offense that's all we want, the ball in our offense's hands. Hard work pays off, the future is bright," Scalf proclaimed. Both Malakyi Cooke and Kaleb Spencer scored on the ground for the Dukes, providing their only points of the game outside of a 22-yard field goal by Isaiah Lester, who also played QB for the Dukes. Spencer also came up big late with an interception of Heritage QB Saiveon Fraizer with 3:04 to go in the fourth.

"We were pushing hard in all of our practices this week," remarked Spencer, whose older brother Isaiah helped the Dukes reach the playoffs two years ago as the team's starting quarterback and now plays at Old Dominion University. "We really wanted this game. The interception felt good, we were really just trying to win this game, I just had to do my job and get the interception." Gloucester's coaching staff was very encouraged to see the performance on the back end and coming up with a timely takeaway down the stretch. "Our crux last year was the defensive backfield," Scalf said. "Our big thing this off-season was to shore up that defensive backfield and we did our job. That pass defense was there today and we knew that the run wasn't going to happen versus this team."



Stats:

Gloucester Stats: QB Isaiah Lester: 2-5, 58 yds, 11 yds rushing, 1-1 FG RB Brandon Pryor: 31yds RB Malakyi Cooke: 29yds, TD RB Kaleb Spencer: 21yds, TD WR Jordan Mumsford: 1 rec, 17yds, int WR Xavier Washington: 1 rec, 41yds

Heritage Stats: QB Saiveon Fraizer: 6-16, 62yds, int, 10yds rushing, TD. RB Izaiah Bosmond: 43yds, 2 rec, 17yds WR Jaylen Givens: 2 rec, 24yds WR Angel Prach: 2 rec, 27 yds WR Xavion Monroe: 2 rec, 16yds



Scoring Summary - Gloucester 17, Heritage 6: Time Scoring Play Score 4:18 1Q Heritage - Saiveon Fraizer 4-yard TD run Heritage 6-0 10:07 2Q Gloucester - Kaleb Spencer 3-yard TD run Gloucester 7-6 6:08 2Q Gloucester - Malakyi Cooke 7-yard TD run Gloucester 14-6 10:00 4Q Gloucester - Isaiah Lester 22-yard FG Gloucester 17-6

On Tap:

Gloucester can take a winning record into October if they beat Menchville and Kecoughtan (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)