Glen Allen 3-0 With 14-6 Win Over Patriots!
On Friday night the undefeated Glen Allen Jaguars came to Ashland, a place where they were 0-3 but by the end of the night a lot had changed.
For starters, they did get their first win in Ashland and in doing so they delivered the Patriots their first 0-3 start since 2013. On the flip side of that equation is the first ever 3-0 start for Glen Allen in the history of the program.
For much of the night the outcome of this game was in limbo. The closest game between these two teams was 10 points in their second ever meeting in 2016. On this night this game was not decided till there were just seconds left on the clock.
The Patriots had to settle for two field goals despite countless trips to the red zone but they just could never punctuate the drive. Despite their red zone inability the Patriots held a 3-0 lead exiting the first quarter.
The Patriots added another field goal in the third quarter but the Patriots still trailed. They trailed without an offensive score from either team. The defense of Glen Allen which was the real story of the night came through, specifically in the form of Kamden Tiller who intercepted Grayson Johnson and returned it 17 yards for the go-ahead score.
The Jaguars never looked back and in the fourth quarter the offense broke through with a big 72-yard shot from Nana Utsey to Dallas Chavis. Although the defense was the story of the night, Chavis was a bright spot on offense with a touchdown catch to go with 71 yards on 16 carries on the ground.
That Glen Allen touchdown was scored with 8 minutes to go in the game but this contest was hardly over. The Patriots defense made their fair share of plays which is why the Patriots were still in this contest to the very end.
With 21 seconds to go in the game the Patriots were in position to score sitting on the Jags 6-yard line. The Patriots would not just need a score but they would also require a 2-point conversion. Neither would come to fruition... the Patriots would ultimately find themselves in a tough spot, 4th & goal at the 4 and the Grayson Johnson pass was incomplete... emblematic of the Patriots drives within the red zone all night.
The Jags escaped Ashland with the win.
|Time
|Play
|Score
|
(1Q) 7:18
|
26-yard field goal from Bridge Crabbe
|
3-0 Patrick Henry
|
(2Q) 2:37
|
17-yard pick six from Kamden Tiller. Nael Danil PAT.
|
7-3 Glen Allen
|
(3Q) 6:05
|
24-yard field goal form Bridge Crabbe.
|
6-7 Patrick Henry
|
(4Q) 8:12
|
72-yard TD pass from Nana Utsey to Dallas Chavis. Nael Danil PAT.
|
14-6 Glen Allen
Player of the Game - Kamden Tiller
Kamden was among three players with 4+ tackles in this contest. Playing DB, he was instrumental in keeping the Patriots out of the end zone and he had a pick-six to give the Jaguars their first score of the night.
Moments From Game
Coach Ken Wakefield referenced this week turnovers being costly last week versus Mills Godwin. Ball control still appears to be an issue for the Patriots as they had three fumbles they were able to recover and the interception that Kamden Tiller returned for the first touchdown of the night.
While Patrick Henry struggled to hold onto the ball, the Jaguars struggled with penalties all night long. Glen Allen was penalized 12 times by count compared to the Patriots 5.
Shades of 2014 playoff game b/w Monacan & Lake Taylor when the Patriots field goal attempt in the second quarter was blocked and no one knew what to do at first but the Jags picked the ball up and ran with it and for a moment it looked as if they might run it back. They did not and the play was actually called back due to a penalty.
Glen Allen was held to two 3 & out's compared to that of Patrick Henry who failed to get a first down four times.
The Patriots were in the red zone four times and only came away with 6 points.
In the second quarter this game appeared as though it might get out of control with some pushing and shoving then escalating to a scuffle between a Patriot and Jag that saw punches thrown and kicks made while coaches and teammates attempted to get this one under control. Both coaches talked to their teams and although things stayed chippy in the second quarter, cooler heads prevailed in the second half.
Two big plays for the Glen Allen defense aside from the Kamden Tiller TD. Gavin Gallivan came up with a big tackle on 4th & 1 and Gavin Widener got a sack in the second quarter that set the Patriots back further from a 4th & 10 to a 4th & 20.
Coach Speak
After Coach Perry Jones spoke to his team he addressed the media on hand and had this to say:
On what this means to the program... "I'm just happy for the kids, they come out and work as hard as they can everyday. They give me (us) everything they got and that's all I can ask for."
On the play of his defense... "From the moment we stepped on the field in August we knew the defense was going to be our strong point and carry us early. I'm just proud of these guys, they are really detail oriented and they held it down again for a third week in a row."
On the friction that developed towards the end of the first half of the game... "Cooler heads prevailed, we knew were going to face a tough scrappy team. We have a game like this every year, we just have to be smarter and put the ego away cause it can come back and cost us. We have to make sure we watch film and clean it up.
As for Dallas Chavis... here from Coach Jones himself...
Nuggets of Knowledge
Patrick Henry is 0-3 for the first time since the 2013 season.
Glen Allen is 3-0 for the first time ever.
Glen Allen has their first win ever at Patrick Henry.
The Patriots have lost 4 straight games dating back to last season.