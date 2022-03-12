Georgia sits high for 2025 EDGE Ari Watford after offer
Ari Watford's 2022 got off to a flying start.
Just since New Year's Day, Watford has added offers from the likes of Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, and Texas A&M, among others. The 2025 EDGE from Virginia is quickly becoming one of the top pass-rushing prospects in his class.
The latest offer came from Georgia on Thursday night. According to his tweet, the Bulldogs are Watford's "dream school."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news