“It is really close, which is one advantage," he said. "Coach (Patrick) Ewing has said he is going to get me right and with him being a big man, too, and I am going to get the ball. He talks about Jessie Govan a lot and how I am going to be able to do the same stuff as him.”

Rivals150 senior Qudus Wahab , one of the top remaining centers on the board, committed to Georgetown on Wednesday, he told Rivals.com. A 6-foot-10 center known for his high-energy play and production around the basket, Wahab is another strong pick-up for the Hoyas in the 2019 class.

Picking the Hoyas over Pitt, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia Tech, Wahab should be valued most for his rim-running abilities, shot changing in the lane and finishing skills. He has become a better producer out of the face-up, but works best in the low post where he can score efficiently over his left shoulder and is more than a threat on the weakside glass.

Standing at 6-foot-10 and with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, keeping Wahab at home for his college ball was crucial for Ewing and his staff in working their way up the Big East pecking order. His motor and talent will be put to quick use with the upcoming departure of Govan in the post.

On the Under Armour circuit last summer, the We R1 standout produced a sturdy stat line of per-game averages of 8.1 points (51 FG percent), 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Wahab becomes Georgetown’s third commitment in the 2019 class. Next fall, he will be joined by fellow interior prospects Malcolm Wilson and Timothy Igohoefe. The Hoyas remain in pursuit of a wing prospect this winter as they continue to keep tabs on Terrence Shannon and Myron Gardner.