GBK Video: Army Nose Tackle, Nolan Cockrill
Army starting nose tackle is Nolan Cockrill, who was recruited as a 6-3, 230 pound DE from Westfield HS in Centreville, Virginia in 2018. He was unrated by Rivals.com and had offers from Elon and K...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news