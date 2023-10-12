This week I will be covering Hanover-Varina but there are no shortage of intriguing and good games across the land. Don't believe, read for yourself.

Playoff races, rating battles and rivalries are just some of the stories heading into Thursday night when four of our teams kick-off another week of HSFB in the Central Region.

Varina leads series 16-3 with the Hawks last win in the series, 2015.

This week we head to Varina for the first time since their meeting with Freedom which ended in a loss, their only loss of the season. In that contest the Blue Devils allowed 35 points, the most allowed by a talented and dominant defense yet. Consider the fact that the Blue Devils have allowed just 48 points this season with 3 shutouts.

The Blue Devil defense has been led by studs such as Jaysean Richardson, Darius Wilson & Jadon Bakersville on the line as well as Sherwood Washington who recorded 6 tackles last week versus Glen Allen. Braylon Hood flexed his muscle last week from the linebacker spot and in the backfield there is a plethora of talent from Myles Anderson to Tae Gilpin to Aejon Cheatham, Eric Smith, Damari Carter... Kenard Wyche... it is a whose who in that backfield. This defense is the strength of the Blue Devils, the heart and soul. This defense is going to be looking to put pressure on Nolan Crist at QB for the Hawks who threw 4 TD's last week and a run game that features Peyton Seelmann as the lead back but has others to throw in there to mix it up and keep the Blue Devil defense honest.

The Hawks offense is averaging 29.3 points per game and their two losses have come by a combined 9 points. The Hawks can throw Malachi Madden at the Blue Devils, a speedester who is small enough to find holes and bust a run. The key to the success of the Hawks offense is the ability of that O-Line to withstand the pressure the Varina defense is going to come at them with.

The Hawks can bring the defense as well. Seelmann and Madden go both ways, Lane Zyglocke, William Webb and Zach Tyler have been problems this season for opponents. Can the Hawks defense pressure a Blue Devil offense that has been hit and miss... yet to find that rhythm yet.

Two things to keep in your mind with this contest as well are penalties and ratings.

The Blue Devils had a penalty bonanza last week, so much so that they forced the hand of Coach Marcus Lewis to the point he had them running up down's following the game. The Blue Devils cannot make mistakes like that against a well coached and disciplined team like the Hawks.

The other is the ratings battle... these two are in Region 4B and as of this week Varina is sitting in the 3 spot just .4 points out of 2nd and and Hanover is sitting in the 7 spot tied with Powhatan and .7 points back of Dinwiddie, 1.7 points back of Huguenot who holds the spot for the last home game. This game means a ton in terms of seeding as we head to the back stretch of the season.

While the series is lopsided in favor of the Blue Devils, these two have had their share of close games... 4 in fact decided by 9 points. Coach Sam Rogers was on the first Hawks team to beat Varina way back in 2010.

Pick: Varina 41, Hanover 24