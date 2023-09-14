The schedule in the Richmond Region is quirky this season... We started out the year with some bangers and then last week there were no 'big' games other than Highland Springs v. Maury. That's not the case this week...

We have four matchups that feature teams who are undefeated facing off against one another.

We have two matchups of winless teams fighting for their first win of the season.

We have three head coaches looking for their first win ever with their programs and when Henrico & Tucker matchup, one of these coaches will Brice Fritts or DeShawn Holmes.

Three head coaches are looking to remain undefeated in their first season with their respective teams.. Harris at TJ, Kinney with Godwin and Gross at Midlothian. All three have a chance but all three have tough games ahead of them Friday night.

There are currently 11 schools undefeated in our region and 8 seeking their first win... who falls and who rises?

Oh! How can we forget the game of the week... Maury, runner-up in Class 5 last season that just knocked off Highland Springs versus our Class 4 defending champion Dinwiddie Generals?

Can you say action packed weekend of football? I'd tell you to go grab a bag of popcorn and get ready for a great show but in the spirit of Friday Night Football... grab a hot dog and get ready for some football.