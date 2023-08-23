Week 1 or Week 2? Depends on who you ask but given Dinwiddie already kicked off the season last week, why would this not be Week 2? In the grand scheme of things though this is week one as there is a full slate of games as we flip the switch on the lights of Friday nights in the 804! Speaking of Friday... keep your eyes on the radar. The forecast is looking iffy which is a shame considering we have been anticipating football for so long. We have plenty of time for the meteorologist to get it wrong so let's hope that is the case. Enough weather, lets talk football!

Loren Johnson leads his team to his hometown to play his high school football team. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Game of the Week: #1 Highland Springs at Miramar (FL)

First meeting between these two teams. What do the Springers and Geno Smith have in common? Nothing at this moment but that will change after Friday night. Friday night the Springers will take the field at Miramar which is where Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks QB played his high school ball. Geno won a lot of games at Miramar, the Springers want just one win, Coach Johnson wants one win... this game. If the Springers are to win this contest one player they must deal with is Shamar Meikle who is committed to Indiana and a nasty edge rusher who is going to be doing his best to get to Maryland commit, Khristian Martin. Last season Martin and the Springers were a perfect 15-0 and played the best of the best week after week. This game against Miramar is one of the best in the country themselves. Last season Martin rarely made mistakes, 1 interception the entire season but Miramar with pressure hopes to change that. The Patriots shutout their first opponent of the year last week 21-0 but these Springers are not to be mistaken for Edison. Khristian Martin is not just one of the best QB's in the region but the entire state. The front line fighting this Patriot defense is led by T'khi Alexander and Rae'Qwon Taylor who won state titles last season and know a thing or two about battling. Martin has weapons in the receiving game despite losses to graduation with Tomondrey Braxton, George Lovelace and the playmaker Jakyre Henley. This trio can make some moves and give that defense some fits; pick your poison. A run game that features Eli Williams, Noah Jenkins and transfer Cole Varner... This game is not just a tough test for Highland Springs, it is a tough test for Miramar. The defense has some concerns with just three starters back but there is talent in the likes of Nick Jones and Josh Clayton bringing size to the line and the addition of Jayden Shuler at will certainly pay off. Brennan Johnson, the defending defensive player of the year you know is going to be looking to bring some pressure of his own. I have learned over the years, never doubt the Springers. Even when they lose players to graduation, it is never rebuild but merely reload. The one constant? Loren Johnson who played at Miramar nearly 30 years ago. There is no better coach in the region or state at making adjustments in game. Pick: Highland Springs 21, Miramar (FL) 12

Top 10 Ten Games

Dinwiddie ready to put their first loss since November 2021 behind them v. George Washington. (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)

#2 Dinwiddie at George Washington Dinwiddie owns this series 2-0 but this is the first meeting in Danville. Danville is about to be invaded by Generals who are on the warpath following their first loss since November of 2021. You can be sure they will be hungry to put to rest any criticism, skepticism or anything that anyone has to say after their loss to Glenville. Avoiding turnovers will be key, better showing on defense a must... big difference between GW and Glenville so expect Dinwiddie to return to form. Pick: Dinwiddie 49, George Washington 22

James River at #5 LC Bird LC Bird leads series 26-3 but James River has won 2 of the last 3 meetings. The Rapids come to Chester in an an early and intriguing matchup. Two Dominion District, two Region 5C teams matching wits. Coming into the season LC Bird was the prohibitive favorite to win the region but injury and transfers has taken some of the shine off of that. James River brings a balanced offense with Nelson Layne at QB and Will Managbanag at RB. Skyhawks defense will have to step up if they are to get off to a 1-0 start. Pick: LC Bird 28, James River 19

#4 Thomas Dale at Cosby Thomas Dale leads series 10-1 with the Titans only win in the series coming 9 years ago. Thomas Dale heads across Chesterfield looking to hand the Titans their 11th loss in this series. The Knights come into this contest with a senior heavy and talented group of athletes and not just football players. The Titans might be headed in the right direction under Coach Wild but knocking off these Knights is easier said than done. Pick: Thomas Dale 35, Cosby 7

#6 Varina at Indian River Although this is the first meeting of these two programs, Varina is 1-0 all-time versus the Southeastern District. Varina goes down to Chesapeake to open their season with a new QB for the first time since the Spring of 2021. Linwood Johnson has gotten rave reviews thus far this offseason, we will see how he does in live action. He's got the weapons to make some noise with a deep receiving corps. Pick: Varina 35, Indian River 20

Atlee at #8 Douglas Freeman Douglas Freeman leads series 18-11 with the Raiders last win on the road in series having been 12 years ago. Three Chopt Road has been a tough spot for the Raiders to win over the last decade. Douglas Freeman has a team that is poised to make a run at the region title even with the loss of a defensive stud in Jefferson Meade. George Bland teams are always a tough out and you should expect no less in this contest. Pick: Douglas Freeman 35, Atlee 12

#10 Thomas Jefferson at Huguenot Thomas Jefferson leads series 9-7 but their last win in series was 1989 victory by forfeit. Forest Hill Avenue is the place to be Friday night in a statement game for both these teams. A Huguenot team that has undergone an extreme makeover in the offseason butts heads with a TJ team that has carried the torch for the City of Richmond schools for the better part of the last decade. TJ wants this win to keep their place on the mantle while Huguenot wants that mantle and they want to do so with a knockout punch that puts rest Region 4B and the Dominion District on notice. This is a must see contest. Pick: Huguenot 38, Thomas Jefferson 24

Thursday Rundown

Clover Hill at Meadowbrook Clover Hill leads series 8-5 with this being their first meeting since 1991. Cavaliers and Monarchs clash in a contest of new head coaches and teams with few wins over the last couple of years. Meadowbrook might come out with added motivation and a heavy heart in this one after the loss of a teammate last week. Pick: Clover Hill 17, Meadowbrook 15

Monacan at Midlothian Monacan leads series 31-13 but it is Midlothian who has won 3 of the last 4. Trojans last home game was a loss to Glen Allen and this is the first game for head coach Phil Gross in his return to coaching. Can the Chiefs take advantage of a young Trojan team? Pick: Midlothian 28, Monacan 16

Midlothian looks to get their new head coach his first win as a Trojan. (Sue Debruckyer)

Friday Rundown

Glen Allen at Prince George Although this is the first meeting of these two programs, Glen Allen is 0-2 all-time versus the Central District. Rural Prince George is where the Jags are headed this week as Coach Perry Jones team looks to kick-off their season with a win. Both teams are breaking in new QB's so defense could play a role in the winner of this contest. Pick: Glen Allen 26, Prince George 15

Mechanicsville at Deep Run Series tied at one game each with Deep Run's only win coming by forfeit. Mustangs head west to battle Wildcats in the opener for both teams. Last year Deep Run got the W by forfeit. Mechanicsville might have a chip on their shoulder following the way last season began. Pick: Mechanicsville 25, Deep Run 21

Armstrong at McKinley Tech (DC) This is not just the first meeting of these two programs but it is the first meeting between Armstrong and a DC school since 1996. The Wildcats make the trip up 95 north to take on a team that went 5-6 in 2022. Can the Tony Allen led Wildcats kick-off the season with a win? Pick: Armstrong 12, McKinley Tech (DC) 10

Goochland at Mills Godwin First meeting of these two programs. Short Pump is a short drive for the Bulldogs but the Eagles hope to make a long drive home. One of the more experienced squads in the region looks to give Coach Earl Kinney his first win as head coach. Pick: Mills Godwin 21, Goochland 17

JR Tucker at Caroline JR Tucker leads series 6-1 with the Tigers only loss in series in 2018. The Tigers are on the prowl, headed north to Caroline looking to kick-off the season with a win for new coach Brice Fritts. Look for QB Chase Roberts to come out firing, if the Cavalier defense cannot stop him, it could be a long night. Pick: JR Tucker 41, Caroline 16

Oscar Smith at Hermitage Hermitage owns series 3-0 with this being the first meeting since 1956. Tigers and Panthers oh my! This is a tough test for Hermitage considering how green this team is. Is it over by halftime or can the Panthers pull off an early upset? Pick: Oscar Smith 38, Hermitage 6

Patrick Henry at Louisa Patrick Henry leads series 11-5 with this being the first regular season meeting since 1978. Patriots head west to Louisa in a renewal of an old series from the 60's and 70's. Louisa comes into this one the favorite but I never count out a Coach Wakefield led team. Pick: Louisa 16, Patrick Henry 15

Petersburg at Booker T. Washington Petersburg leads series 4-2 with the teams splitting the last four meetings. Norfolk is the destination for the Crimson Wave as they kick-off their campaign. A young team led by QB Stanley Green looks to surprise the Bookers and get their season off to a 1-0 start. Pick: Petersburg 20, Booker T. Washington 14

Saturday Rundown

Greensville at John Marshall Greensville owns series 1-0 with this being the first meeting at John Marshall. The Eagles come to Brook Road looking to extend their win streak in the series. Standing in the way is a Justice team with a new head coach and new attitude. Will that be enough for JM to get off to a 1-0 start? Pick: Greensville 10, John Marshall 0

Season Opening Nuggets