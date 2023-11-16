The region semifinals await.... It is mid-November and just as the week are running out on the year, so too are the weeks in our season. At the most, we are guarnteed through the first weekend of December... maybe we are lucky enough to go the distance.

This week we have 8 teams to preview with 12 teams still alive in the quest for the holy grail, the state title.

In 2019 we had 7 teams playing for a regional title Thanksgiving weekend... how many do we get this year? It could be as few as 4 or as many as 8...

Who do we get out of 6A? Is it the Springers versus Thomas Dale or Manchester or will the invaders from the 757, the Tigers of Oscar Smith come to Richmond for a third time and hand our teams a loss? It didn't fare too well for Hermitage or Glen Allen previously.

It's been since 1996 since Godwin was in a region final, 2006 for Matoaca but someone will be punching their ticket in Region 5C. Can Douglas Freeman return to the region finals for the first time since 1980 to make it an all-RVA region final or will the Colonels of William Fleming play spoiler for a second week?

Are the past two Class 4 state champions on a collision course for a region final? Not if King George and Huguenot have anything to say about it. Huguenot has not be in a region final since 2005 and they are hungry.

Is Hopewell's run just getting started or will Heritage truly come into the 804 like a hurricane and crush the Blue Devils aspirations?

Armstrong & TJ in a re-match of a game played just last month on the very same field, Hovey... Armstrong wins they go a region final for the first time ever... TJ wins, they reach the region finals for the first time since 2019!

So many riveting stories as we had into just the region semifinals with the region finals a week away. Who will hit the next checkpoint on the quest to a state title?