Byron went 171-36 while I went 169-338. This year it is just me so let's get this year off to a 1-0 start.

Last season in our weekly picks, Byron Jones evened up the score after I defeated him in 2021.

For 10 seasons I brought to you each week the Richmond Region Forecast... It was time to retire that label and bring about change, something new. What better title than GameDay RVA?

Last we saw the Dinwiddie Generals they were walking off the field at Liberty, victorious in the Class 4 Final over Kettle Run.

They have a much longer road trip this go around than the one to Lynchburg as Dinwiddie heads outside of Virginia for the first time since 1983!

That season the Generals went down to North Carolina to face Northampton West in the first game of the season and came back a 25-0 winner. This contest coming up Saturday is much more daunting.

The Generals are tasked with beating a team that went 15-0 as well. A team that won their first state title on the very field they host Dinwiddie.

Three of the heroes of last season are the big three the Generals will be tasked with stopping. Playing that day was running back D'Shawntae Jones, WR Damarian Witten and Bryce West at corner of note. These three were huge playmakers for Glenville last season and Witten & West will be headed to Ohio State following this, their senior seasons.

The Generals offense led by QB Harry Dalton will look to expose Bryce West and company on defense. When you have Dalton at QB and Raphael Tucker at RB, the sky is the limit on offense, Dalton has plenty of options on offense to hit with the pass with as deep a receiving corps as the Generals have ever has and of course that breakaway speed we saw on display last season.

The defense on the other hand will have their hands full with Jones and Witten. A defense that is inexperienced at linebacker and saw a chunk of that dominating defense of a year ago graduate.

I learned last season to never doubt Dinwiddie. While the defense might be greener, young as is the offensive line, speed kills and Dinwiddie has that in spades. They also have a Hall of Fame coach on their sidelines in Billy Mills.

Pick: Dinwiddie 26, Glenville (OH) 23