Fred "JayR" Johnson, a promising linebacker from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, has committed to South Carolina as a member of the 2024 class. The 6'3", 225 lbs recruit brings a wealth of potential to the Gamecocks' lineup, despite being relatively under the radar in the national recruiting scene. Johnson first caught the attention of the Gamecocks during South Carolina's camp on June 2nd, where he showcased his impressive speed with a 4.54 40-yard dash.

While Johnson's offer list is not yet extensive, it does include Power 5 schools such as Duke, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers. However, it's South Carolina that managed to secure his commitment, with the coaching staff recognizing him as a potential "diamond in the rough" at a recent camp. The staff has shown the ability to snuff out unsung talent in the past, with them becoming the first major offer for class of 2022 Safety Nick Emmanwori, who quickly proved he belonged in the SEC after arriving on campus last season.

Johnson was one of three #welcomehomes that Coach Shane Beamer tweeted earlier this week, along with P Commit Mason Love, and another that's yet to be revealed. The Gamecocks currently sit at #21 in the overall team recruiting rankings for 2024 on Rivals, but 8 of their current commits are rated 4 stars or above, and they are still in the mix for several other highly rated recruits.