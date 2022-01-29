Game Replay - Kecoughtan Edges Menchville for 14th Straight Win

Thanks to a basket at the horn from senior guard Kenny Page, the Kecoughtan Warriors swept the regular season series with their Peninsula District rival Menchville and prevailed 51-49 on Friday night in Hampton to earn their 14th consecutive victory.

It's the longest streak for the school since the 1991-92 campaign when, under the late Revis Conrad, the Warriors beat Booker T. Washington to win the Eastern Region Championship before falling to Highland Springs in the Group AAA State Tournament quarterfinals. They won 20 in a row before that defeat.

This Kecoughtan team, coached by Willie Gause, built a 10-point half-time lead. Justin Bass bunched 12 of his game-best 16 points in the first half on four three-pointers.

In defeat, Menchville was led by Jordan Watlington, who scored all 14 of his points after intermission.

Kecoughtan improved to 14-1 overall. With the loss, Menchville dropped to 11-4 overall. Both teams could see each other again in the Region 5B Playoffs.

Watch this Game Replay above courtesy of the Hampton Media Network, which you can follow on YouTube as well.