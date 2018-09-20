The Lake Taylor Titans moved to 3-0 overall with a Monday night football win over their Eastern District rival, the Maury Commodores, by a count of 49-35 before a packed crowd in Norfolk. With the loss, the Commodores are now 3-1 overall.

One year after winning 62-48 over Maury, the Titans from Lake Taylor prevailed in another high-scoring affair. The Titans ran for 435 yards on 64 rushes with sophomore Malik Newton carrying the ball 25 times for 273 yards and four touchdowns - all in the first half.

Quarterback Jeff Foster, also a tenth grader, threw for 96 yards and a score to go with 91 yards rushing and a touchdown. Maury racked up 328 total yards with 252 of them through the air. Catching touchdown passes from QB Alvonte Lawton were KeAndre Lambert and C.J. Beasley, while Lamberty also threw a 54-yard touchdown to Clemson commit Sheridan Jones.

Whereas Maury was just 1 of 9 on third down conversions, Lake Taylor kept drives alive consistently by converting 8 of 10 third downs.

Javon Harvey led the Titans defense with seven tackles. Maury punted three times. Lake Taylor did not punt.





- Matthew Hatfield



