VirginiaPreps - Galax Beats Holston to Reach Class 1 State Finals

Galax rushed for over 300 yards and held Holston to 82 rushing yards as they defeated Holston 27-6 on Friday night in a Class 1 State Semifinal contest between the Region C and Region D Champions.

The Maroon Tide scored the only first-half touchdown with 42.9 seconds left as Cole Pickett ran in from 6 yards out. Javier Gallardo's point after made it 7-0 at intermission.

They would then take the opening second-half kickoff and drive 65 yards on 13 plays. taking 6:24 seconds off the third quarter clock. The drive was capped off as Santana Sawyers caught a 16-yard pass from Pickett and Gallardo"s kick made it 14-0.

Holston finally scored with 8:29 left in the game as dual-threat QB Quaheim Brooks, the Hogoheegee District Offensive Player of the Year, rolled to his left and turned up-field for a 12-yard score. Their 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete, leaving Galax in front 14-6.

Galax would waste no time as striking back as Javonte Reeves broke off a 58-yard run to set up a 9-yard scoring scamper by Keaton Beeman. The PAT would their advantage to 21-6.

The last score of the game came with 1:32 to go as Reeves took the hand-off and ran in from 20 yards out as Gallardo's kick was no good. That made the score 27-6.

Reeves would finish with 106 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Beeman rushed for 116 yards and a score on 27 attempts for a Galax ground game that rolled up 301 yards on the night. Holston was limited to 82 yards rushing and had two interceptions thrown, one of which was made by Pickett, the Maroon Tide QB.

Instead of taking a knee on three plays, the Maroon Tide upset some Holston fans by handing the ball off to Reeves on that last score.

Galax (9-0) will now take on Riverheads, a 52-8 winner of West Point in Saturday's State Semis, coming up on May 1st in the Class 1 State Championship.

Riverheads and Galax have plenty of recent playoff history. While the Gladiators are going for a fifth consecutive state title, the last team to beat Riverheads in the playoffs was Galax, doing so 7-6 in the 2015 title game.

Riverheads has since beaten them in the last two meetings; 63-21 in 2016 and by a count of 31-24 for the 2019 Class 1 crown.



