Quarterback Elijah Warner missed the regular season game against Blessed Sacrament Huguenot but he made up for lost time in the VISAA DIII State semi-finals. Warner gained 204 yards on 12 carries to help the Falcons reach the State title game with a 58 25 road win.

The Falcons scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to break open a tight game. Fuqua led 36-12 at halftime and increased the lead to 51-12 after three quarters.

Warner scored on touchdown runs covering 67 and 31 yards and he threw a touchdown pass to Matthew Osbourne.



