Fuqua Earns Trip to Title Game
Quarterback Elijah Warner missed the regular season game against Blessed Sacrament Huguenot but he made up for lost time in the VISAA DIII State semi-finals. Warner gained 204 yards on 12 carries to help the Falcons reach the State title game with a 58 25 road win.
The Falcons scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to break open a tight game. Fuqua led 36-12 at halftime and increased the lead to 51-12 after three quarters.
Warner scored on touchdown runs covering 67 and 31 yards and he threw a touchdown pass to Matthew Osbourne.
Christian Adams scored on a 39-yard touchdown for the first score of the game. Jackson Allen had a 15-yard touchdown run and assisted on a touchdown run when his fumble was recovered by Osbourne in the endzone.
Osbourne also had a pick six which he returned 72 yards for a touchdown. Frank Denaro picked off two passes and he returned a kickoff 82-yards for a touchdown that gave Fuqua a 14-6 lead.
Andre Drummond and D'J Williams had big nights on the defensive side of the ball.