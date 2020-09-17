 VirginiaPreps - From the film room: Isi Etute
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 12:16:41 -0500') }} football Edit

From the film room: Isi Etute

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech went on a Summer run of commitments - and most of those players won't have a senior season.

Virginia Beach Cox 2021 linebacker Isi Etute is one who won't play until at least the Spring (though he's also considering mid-term enrollment at Virginia Tech), so his junior film represents perhaps his final year on the gridiron.

What does it tell us about the 6-2, 200-pounder? Can he outperform a two-star ranking?

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Strengths

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}