Week 2 of high school football in the Fredericksburg area is in the books, and many of the teams that were believed to be the area’s best have not disappointed thus far. Colonial Forge? Off to a 2-0 start. Eastern View? Ditto. Same goes for the likes of Massaponax and North Stafford. But hey, many analysts and fans expected that out of those teams. And we’ll certainly get to them a little later on, but first we’re going to cover the wildness that ensued when lightning took over Week 2 of the high school football season.



Game of the Week: Stafford 41, Potomac 35

This game was so great, it took THREE days to finish it.

Well, technically anyway. The Panthers and the Indians were ready to get it on in a Thursday night showdown at Stafford, but were only able to get halfway through the first quarter before lightning forced the officials to delay the proceedings. After nearly an hour-long wait, the decision was made to suspend the game with the visiting Panthers ahead 14-7 and 5:44 left in the quarter. Action resumed on Friday night, with Potomac building as much as a 28-point lead (35-7) midway through the second quarter. The host Indians then scored just before halftime when quarterback Kharliq Richardson found Jordan Williams for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Richardson’s 1-yard touchdown run at the 5:25 mark of the third quarter then pulled Stafford within 35-20 until—you guessed it—another lightning delay occurred. When the game resumed once again on Saturday afternoon, Stafford picked right up where it had left off on Friday night. Richardson completed a 42-yard pass to Mitchell Sibenik, setting up a 1-yard scoring run by fullback John Zemites that made it 35-26 with 9:51 left in the fourth quarter. On the next drive, Richardson found JR Houston for a 19-yard score that pulled the Indians within two at 35-33. Then, after the Stafford defense forced another Potomac punt, Richardson ripped off a 40-yard run down to the Panthers’ 12-yard line. Zemites scampered 12 yards to the endzone on the next play for the game-winning touchdown. Richardson, who is replacing all-state performer Jalen Smith this season, completed 12 of 20 passes for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game, and added 129 yards and three more touchdowns rushing. Stafford (2-0) lost 18 starters from last year’s 10-4 team that advanced all the way to the Class 5 state semifinals. Many people outside of the program expected to see a significant drop-off for the Indians this season, but they’ve shown no signs of slowing down thus far. Regardless of [who we lost], I’m still expecting big things from these guys,” Stafford coach Mo Hampton said after the game. Stafford will face another stiff nondistrict challenge when it visits Courtland on Friday. Oh, I’d be remiss if I failed to mention what happened right in the middle of Stafford’s rally on Saturday. Any guesses? None? Okay, I’ll share. There was a lightning delay.



The Lightning Wasn’t Necessarily a Bad Thing

Stafford and Potomac wasn’t the only game in the area, or even the state for that matter, that was affected by lightning strikes. A handful of games were either delayed, suspended or called due to the phenomenon. However, the consequences of Mother Nature’s actions were overwhelmingly positive for three other local teams.

Massaponax overcame an early 6-0 deficit to top Woodgrove 27-6. The Panthers rushed for 235 yards in avenging last year’s 42-14 loss to the Wolverines, who returned 17 starters from that team. The game was delayed for over an hour at the 0:48 mark of the second quarter, at which point both teams agreed to allow the final seconds to be run off the clock in order to make the game official according to Virginia High School League rules. It saved Class 4 Woodgrove—which traveled all the way from Loudoun County to play the Class 5 Panthers—from having to make a second trip to Spotsylvania County to finish the game, and spared both teams the added risk of injuries had they chosen to continue with the one-sided affair. Now 2-0, Massaponax visits Hanover on Friday.

Mountain View trailed Patriot 28-21 on Friday night when a long delay midway through the third quarter forced a suspension of on-field activities.

When things picked back up on Saturday afternoon, the visiting Wildcats rallied for a 43-35 victory. Senior running back Ronald Robinson rushed for three scores to pace the offensive onslaught. Mountain View (2-0) pays a visit to James Monroe this week in a battle of two high-scoring offenses. The Yellow Jackets stung Charlottesville 45-20 in their most recent contest.

North Stafford found itself in a close game on the road at Briar Woods on Friday night, leading just 21-14 early in the third quarter. Then came the lightning, and it ultimately resulted in the game being suspended and resumed on Saturday morning. After the restart, the Wolverines outscored the Falcons 34-0 in the second half on their way to a 55-14 win. Now 2-0, North Stafford has outscored its first two opponents by a total of 111-14. The Wolverines will welcome 0-2 Potomac to town on Friday as they continue to gear up for a Sept. 21 showdown with Commonwealth District rival Massaponax.



No Surprises Here

As I mentioned at the start, several of the area’s top teams continued their early-season dominance.

Colonial Forge got three touchdown passes from quarterback Madden Lowe—all of them hauled in by all-state wide receiver Zack Kindel—in a 45-7 rout at Albemarle. Lowe also added a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Eagles scored touchdowns on a fumble recovery and a blocked punt on their way to a 2-0 start. They’ll welcome Grassfield for their first home game of the season on Friday night.

Eastern View was a model of offensive efficiency in its Week 2 matchup with Turner Ashby, scoring on all eight of its first-half possessions en route to a 66-14 win. All-region running back Trey Holmes ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries for the host Cyclones, while quarterback Matt Lowry was 5-of-8 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown and added 67 yards and two more scores on the ground. EV (2-0) has now outscored its first two opponents by a total of 103-14, and it visits Orange on Friday.

Eastern View quarterback Matt Lowry (middle) led the Cyclones to a 66-14 win over visiting Turner Ashby in Week 2. Stephanie Olinger / Culpeper Star-Exponent

Rounding Up

Let’s take a look at the rest of the results from the Fredericksburg area in Week 2.

Brooke Point 30, King George 3: The Black-Hawks and Foxes were forced into a lightning delay with the score tied at 3 on Thursday night. When the game resumed on Friday afternoon, Brooke Point scored 27 unanswered points for a commanding victory. Freshman quarterback Noah Sanders completed 21 of 27 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a score in his first career start. Running back Deondre Scott added 145 yards and two touchdowns rushing. The Black-Hawks’ defense suffocated the Foxes, holding them to just 80 yards of total offense. Brooke Point (2-0) hosts Briar Woods next, while King George (0-2) visits Louisa.

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 51, Caroline 6: Caroline was unable to keep the momentum going from its season-opening 24-17 win over JR Tucker, falling behind early in a one-sided contest at Patrick Henry. The Cavaliers (1-1), who travel to Powhatan on Friday, allowed the Patriots’ Alex Zikkar to rack up 205 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just seven attempts.

Louisa 45, Chancellor 20: Chancellor fullback Krisshaun Scott rumbled his way to 136 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, but the visiting Chargers were unable to keep pace with Louisa. Chancellor (0-2) travels to Spotsylvania County rival Riverbend for its next game.

Courtland 28, Liberty (Bealeton) 17: Courtland built a 28-10 halftime lead before the lightning struck on Friday night, then held off the homestanding Eagles in Saturday morning’s second half. The Cougars (1-1) play host to Stafford Friday.

James Monroe 45, Charlottesville 20: James Monroe withstood the requisite lightning delays and 529 yards rushing by visiting Charlottesville to notch its first win of the season. Quarterback Zakk Davis was 11-of-20 passing for 312 yards and four touchdowns—all to different receivers. Sophomore running back Deonte Curry added 95 yards rushing, including a 75-yard sprint for his first career touchdown. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) host Mountain View this week.

Manchester 75, Riverbend 0: It was a long night for Riverbend against Region 6B power Manchester. Notre Dame commit Brendon Clark threw for 131 yards and three touchdowns in just a half of action as the host Lancers raced to a 61-0 advantage before intermission. For the Bears, quarterback Sam Ellington completed 9 of 16 passes for 71 yards, but was intercepted three times. Riverbend (1-1) welcomes Chancellor next.

Spotsylvania 21, Fluvanna 14: Spotsylvania rebounded from its Week 1 loss to Colonial Beach by topping the host Flucos 21-14. Daquan Carter threw a pair of touchdown passes, while Trevor Croson ran for a touchdown for the Knights. Spotsylvania (1-1) is off this week, then hosts Orange on Sept. 14.



Game to Watch - Week 3: Stafford at Courtland