There’s been a lot of good football on display in the Fredericksburg area throughout the first two weeks of the high school football season, so picking players of the week is no easy task. Nonetheless, there were two players whose Week 2 performances stood out above the rest.

It’s not easy taking the reins for a team that won a region championship and advanced to the state playoffs just last season.

But wait—what if you also had to replace an all-state performer in the process?

That’s the position that Stafford’s Kharliq Richardson is in this season. Not only did the senior take over as the starting quarterback for an Indians team that went 10-4, won the Region 5D title and advanced all the way to the Class 5 state semifinals a year ago, but he is replacing a first-team all-state quarterback in the departed Jalen Smith.

So far? No problem.

The 6-foot-tall Richardson proved to everyone that he’s more than a capable replacement for Smith in Week 2’s thrilling 41-35 come-from-behind victory over Potomac.

With Stafford (2-0) trailing 35-7 in the second quarter, it was Richardson’s arm—and his legs—that ignited a rally. He threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown, had a 42-yard completion that led to another one, and scrambled 40 yards deep into Potomac territory to set-up the game-winning score.

It all added up to 400-plus yards of total offense for Richardson. He finished 9-of-17 passing for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and ran the ball 20 times for 154 yards and two more scores.



