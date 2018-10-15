The Fredericksburg area managed to escape Hurricane Michael’s wrath relatively unscathed, and the slate of Week 8 games remained intact as a result. Let’s take a deep dive into the action from Friday night.





Game of the Week: Chancellor 48, King George 40

There were a lot of non-competitive games in the area in Week 8, and this game was on track to be one at halftime. But the Foxes staged a furious rally and nearly shocked the visiting Chargers in what turned into a shootout. Chancellor led 41-20 at the half, thanks in large part to the running of Krisshaun Scott and Kim Carruthers. Scott rushed for 229 yards and scored two first-half touchdowns, while Carruthers had 81 yards and three first-half scores. The Chargers scored 21 unanswered points to end the half, turning a 20-all tie on its ear. King George rallied in the third quarter, pulling within eight at 41-33 on a 1-yard Deshae Golden plunge and a 38-yard scamper by Javon Campbell. Carruthers caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Trevin Edwards in the fourth quarter to put Chancellor up 48-33. The Foxes then responded with a 69-yard scoring pass from Sammy Delgrande to Zion White, but simply ran out of time when it was all said and done. Campbell finished with 110 yards rushing and three touchdowns for King George, who fell to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the Battlefield District. The Foxes travel to Spotsylvania on Friday. Chancellor, now 3-5 and 2-2, will head to Caroline Friday. Scott needs just 11 yards on the ground in that game to eclipse 1,000 on the season, as he’s amassed 989 yards and scored 10 touchdowns thus far.



Surprise of the Week: Spotsylvania 43, James Monroe 7

Even with Spotsylvania’s steady improvement, who saw this coming? Predicting a Knights’ victory over the Yellow Jackets would have been one thing, but for them to win by such a dominating margin and do so AT JM’s Maury Stadium? That seemed virtually unthinkable. Adding to the shock was how important of a game this was for Region 3B playoff positioning. Spotsylvania entered the game as the region’s No. 2 team, while JM was No. 5. With fourth-ranked Brentsville winning its game against William Monroe, and sixth-ranked John Marshall not playing its game with Deep Run until Monday night, the best the Jackets can hope for is to stay put in the fifth spot. Spotsylvania got 72 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns from Tysean Tyler, and one touchdown apiece from Trevor Croson (68 yds), Ty-Shaun Colbert (50) and DeAnthony Pendleton (22). In addition, Daquan Carter returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a score. James Monroe (2-5, 1-2) got 101 yards receiving and a touchdown from Brandon Woolridge, but was held to just 15 yards rushing. The Jackets will host Courtland on Friday. Spotsylvania (4-3, 2-1) is locked in a battle with Culpeper for the top spot in Region 3B. Culpeper improved to 4-3 on the season with a 19-0 win over a winless Warren County team on Friday, so at the very least, the Knights’ victory over JM will narrow the gap in power points between the teams. Culpeper held a slim 21.00 to 20.33 edge heading into Week 8.



Rounding Up

Alex Spangler (left, in white) and Eastern View kept rolling in Week 8, hammering Caroline 77-6. The Cyclones are now 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Battlefield District. Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

Eastern View 77, Caroline 6: The host Cyclones continued to assert themselves against Battlefield District competition, racing out to a 49-0 halftime lead and never looking back against the Cavaliers. Quarterback Matt Lowry threw touchdown passes to Blake Leake (52 yds) and Chance Graves (19) and ran for touchdowns of 31 and 30 yards, respectively. Freshman Raq Lawson added 79 yards rushing and a pair of scores. Eastern View (8-0, 4-0) set school records for most points in a game and largest margin of victory. The Cyclones, who are on a bye this Friday, are chasing Dinwiddie and Louisa for the top seed in the Region 4B playoffs. The Generals and Lions, who were tied for the top spot with a power rating of 27.67 entering Week 8, both won their games. Eastern View boasted a 26.71 rating.

Courtland 42, Fauquier 23: The Cougars wrapped up their nondistrict schedule by running over the visiting Falcons on Friday night. Zin White racked up 252 yards rushing for Courtland (5-2), smashing the 1,000-yard barrier on the season and moving into the area rushing lead. The senior scored four touchdowns on the night to top off his eye-popping performance. White now has 1,180 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the year. Courtland entered the week trailing Monacan for the No. 4 spot in Region 4B, where the top eight teams will advance to the postseason. The Chiefs improved to 6-1 on the season by defeating Class 6 Cosby 27-13, which will undoubtedly keep both teams in their current positions.

Massaponax 42, Brooke Point 7: The homestanding Panthers recovered nicely from Week 7’s 35-0 setback to Colonial Forge, amassing 449 yards on the ground against the Black-Hawks. Joshua Hale totaled 143 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Evan Schickel added 108 yards and a pair of scores. Massaponax (7-1 overall, 3-1 Commonwealth District) will host Stafford on Friday. The Panthers should leapfrog Mountain View for the top spot in the Region 5D playoff race, given that the Wildcats lost their game with North Stafford. Brooke Point (4-3, 1-2) scored its only touchdown of the game on a 62-yard run by Christian Thompson in the second quarter. Despite the loss, the Black-Hawks will be hoping to hold on to their No. 4 spot in the region, given the fact that fifth-rated Stafford lost to Colonial Forge and sixth-rated Harrisonburg was on a bye. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs. They’ll welcome in North Stafford on Friday.

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 14: Five different players scored touchdowns for the visiting Eagles in their Commonwealth District romp over the Indians. Josh Sarratt scored twice—first on a 54-yard touchdown reception and later on a 94-yard kickoff return. Younger brother Elijah had a 41-yard catch for a score, while Paten Rodier and Zack Kindel hauled in scoring strikes of 19 and 34 yards, respectively. Ernesto Bowen had Forge’s lone rushing touchdown on a 52-yard dash. Quarterback Madden Lowe finished the game 8-of-9 passing for 182 yards and all four touchdown passes. Colonial Forge (8-0, 4-0) is on a bye this Friday and will welcome in Mountain View next week. The Eagles are currently trying to fight off 7-0 Manchester for the top spot in the Region 6B playoffs. Coming into last week, they held a 32.00 to 31.00 advantage over the Lancers. Stafford (4-4, 1-3) got on the board in the third quarter on a John Zemites 1-yard run.

North Stafford 49, Mountain View 14: The Wolverines thumped the Wildcats on the road thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Jamir Boyd completed 14 of 17 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Holt Egan (93 yds receiving). In the run game, Shawn Asbury had 108 yards and a touchdown—which went an electrifying 95 yards. Devyn Ford added 95 yards and a score of his own. Asbury also returned a punt 44 yards for another score. Mountain View’s vaunted rushing attack was held to a paltry 69 yards in the game. Standout running back Ronald Robinson totaled just three yards, though he did find the end zone once. The Wildcats (4-2, 1-1), who host Riverbend on Friday, will likely fall from the top spot in Region 5D to third when this week’s power-point rankings are released. North Stafford (5-1, 2-1) is expected to move from No. 3 up to No. 2, where they will be on the heels of Massaponax for the No. 1 seed.



Game of the Week - Week 9: North Stafford at Brooke Point