Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 21:36:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Fredericksburg Area Football Players of the Week - Week 8

Nf0nnzz9qmrhimv9bngz
Courtland’s Zin White put up 252 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 42-23 victory over Fauquier last Friday.
Zin White IV Twitter Account
Devin Payne • VirginiaPreps.com
@DPayne0813
Staff

It’s become custom for us to recognize multiple players each week for their outstanding performances throughout this season. This week is no different, although both of our honorees are from the of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}