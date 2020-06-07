News More News
football

Four-Star WR Andre Greene Jr. On Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan has been working hard on evaluating and recruiting some of the nation’s top prospects for next cycle.

The Wolverines recently put an offer on the table for 2022 Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s wide receiver Andre Greene Jr.

The four-star prospect was thrilled about the new opportunity.

Virginia wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. holds a Michigan offer.

“When I received the Michigan offer, it was very exciting,” Greene said. “That school has a lot of history and tradition. They have one of the largest stadiums in the country, are ranked high in academics, have an excellent coaching staff, produce a lot of professional players and the list goes on.”

Along with Michigan, Greene holds early offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC and several other major programs.

