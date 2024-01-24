Clemson's elite junior day weekend has gotten off to a bang before even really getting started.

"It's really the feeling I got when I went there," Watford told Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman. "Before you commit to Clemson, you have that conversation with coach (Dabo) Swinney; everybody who goes there goes for the right reasons. They go for the people. It's built on stability. It just feels great.

"They have the family-oriented vibe. They don't offer too many guys so you know if you get an offer from them, you know that you're really special. I feel like the coaching staff, even with coach (Chris) Rumph coming in, just made me feel like Clemson is the place."

Watford (6-5, 235), ranked No. 132 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

He attended Clemson's game against Florida State in September, and to our knowledge, and the only other visit he took to a game was believed to be South Carolina.

Penn State was considered the chief contender.

But Watford knew what he wanted and went ahead with his declaration in advance of his visit.