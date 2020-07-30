“Recruiting is going well,” Pettaway said. “I’m up to 23 offers. It’s been great. I’ve been racking them up. But I can’t focus on that. I have to get better as a player, person and student. I’ve been talking recently to Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, North Carolina, Texas A&M and a lot of schools.”

Michigan is one of Pettaway’s most recent offers. The Wolverines jumped in the mix for his services a little more than a week ago.

And Pettaway is excited about the new opportunity.