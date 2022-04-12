 Four-Star LB Kristopher Jones talks Rutgers offer, updates recruitment
Rutgers Football continues to search both far and wide as they continue to send out new offers to some of the region’s top ranked recruits in hopes of getting them on campus and becoming future Scarlet Knights

On Wednesday, the program sent out a new offer to one of the top prospects in both the state of Virginia and the country in linebacker prospect Kristopher Jones.

“That was awesome,” said Jones. “I was on a zoom call with coach (Corey) Heatherman, coach (Charlie) Noonan, coach (Joe) Harasymiak and head coach (Greg) Schiano. We talked about the values of the program, the team and later in the zoom coach Schiano gave me a committable offer and said he would love to have me in the program.”

