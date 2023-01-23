Isaiah Abraham has spent his junior season shining for a loaded Paul VI High School squad in Virginia. The 6-foot-7 wing is as efficient as he is dangerous with the ball in his hands and always seems to be in attack mode. His frame and basketball IQ already have college coaches lining up, and additional offers could be on the way.

Rivals recently caught up with Abraham to discuss his recruitment, which already includes a number of major programs.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT

“I’m still feeling the programs out. I’m hearing what they have to say – what their pitches to me are. From there, I’m just trying to figure out which is the best fit.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Probably Virginia, Marquette, Villanova and a few others. I haven;’t taken any official yet. I’ve taken some unofficials to Georgetown, George Mason and UVA. With officials, I’m starting to plan.”

ON POSSIBLE OFFICIALS

“I’m planning on Marquette for sure. Oh, and Tennessee, too. I want to see if I can visit down there.”

ON MARQUETTE

“I just love coach [Shaka] Smart. I want to visit and see the campus and see all the players. I like to see how players interact with each other. I like to see the culture. I’m looking for a good culture and people I want to be around every day. I want to be around other guys that want to work to be better.”

ON TENNESSEE

“They are a little more recent, but I like what I know so far. I like the things they talk about and the way they show me how I would fit in with certain plays and the program.”

ON VIRGINIA

“I went to that unofficial and liked it. I liked going to the practice and seeing the way they emphasize the little things. I like that they emphasize rebounding and defense. The culture is so connected to that. I like it.”

ON A COMMITMENT TIMETABLE

“I’ll wait and see all my options. I want to make sure the place I pick makes sense for me.”

